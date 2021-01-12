Casi Davis Leaves Little To The Imagination In Wet Monokini

Casi Davis wowed many of her 1.3 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, January 12, with her most recent update. The American model and fitness celebrity took to the popular social media platform to share a couple of snapshots in which she showed off her bodacious figure in a scanty swimsuit that bared her curves.

The two-picture slideshow featured Davis standing in knees-deep in the ocean during what looked to be late afternoon. The first photo captured her facing the viewer, offering a good view of her ensemble, which was slightly wet. She had on a nude one-piece bathing suit boasting a large cutout on the front, which exposed her tight upper abs.

The monokini included two thick straps that were placed over her breasts and crisscrossed on Davis’s neck, leaving plenty of cleavage on display. The lower half boasted high-cut sides that rose to her waist, baring her curvy hips. She also wore a white button-up shirt, which was see-through from being wet.

The second photo captured Davis standing with her back to the camera, emphasizing her tight glutes.

She teased her fans in the caption, inviting them to take a trip together. Davis also revealed that her outfit was from Bella Body, a New York-based brand that specialized in minimalist swimwear, as per its Instagram bio.

The post proved to be a hit with her followers. In just about half an hour, it has garnered more than 6,800 likes and upwards of 60 comments. Many of them took to the comments section to interact with her caption, leaving witty messages. Many others, however, used the occasion to simply compliment Davis on her beauty and body.

“Yes indeed. The baby making trip [fire emoji]!!! I’m all in!!!! Let’s Goooo!!!!” one user gushed.

“Life is about the journey stay blessed,” added another one of her fans.

“You look great as always, have a good day,” a third admirer raved.

“How ever the most dazzling and stunning and sensual and beautiful,” chimed in a fourth follower.

Davis often uses her Instagram feed to upload photos of herself oozing femininity and sensuality. Earlier this week, she shared a slideshow that saw her wearing nothing at all as she opted to go naked for the stunning shot. As The Inquisitr has previously pointed out, she censored the photo by posing behind a glass shelving containing many fruits, vegetables and other healthy food items. She used the post to invite her fans to join her upcoming six-week challenge.