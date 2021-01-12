Niece Waidhofer Stuns In Sheer White Lingerie While Kneeling With Her Legs Spread On A Bed

On Tuesday, January 12, American model Niece Waidhofer shared a suggestive snap with her 2.6 million Instagram followers.

The photo, which was taken on Niece’s smartphone, showed her posing in front of a sizable mirror. She kneeled with her legs spread on a bed adorned with a white duvet and matching pillows. She held onto her phone and appeared to be touching her hair with her unaccompanied hand. She looked at her phone screen and smiled sweetly, as she snapped the selfie.

For the photo, she opted to wear a sheer white lingerie set that featured a plunging bralette and a pair of matching low-rise underwear with cut-out detailing. Her incredible curves, toned midsection, and sculpted thighs were put on full display. In addition, her audience was able to catch a glimpse of the two pistol tattoos on her pelvic area. The raven-haired beauty also styled her long locks in loose waves.

In the caption, the social media sensation noted that she was hoping “to look elegant in this delicate white lace lingerie.” She seemed to be stating, however, that her pistol tattoos foiled her plans. In addition, Niece suggested that she may get the tattoos removed by writing “Laser Tattoo Removal” in the post’s geotag.

Quite a few of Niece’s followers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo. Instead, they left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

“Oh my god you’re so beautiful! I love it so much! You’re really elegant that’s pure elegance,” wrote one fan, seemingly in reference to Niece’s caption.

“You are absolutely stunning,” added a different devotee.

“Just so sexy,” remarked another admirer, adding a string of pink heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“You are down right stunning!!! A rare gem is an understatement,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, along with a single heart-eye emoji.

The provocative picture appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 26,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is not the first time that Niece has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload racy content that shows her wearing risque ensembles.

For instance, she recently posted a picture, in which she wore a purple bustier and barely-there underwear. That post has been liked over 150,000 times since it was shared.