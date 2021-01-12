Bruna Rangel Lima Sizzles As She Flaunts Her Pert Derriere In A Red Bikini

Instagram model Bruna Rangel Lima wowed her 4.3 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, January 12, showed the celebrity rocking a teeny bikini as she declared in the caption that she was “back home.” According to the geotag, home for the Brazilian-born model appeared to be Miami, Florida.

Posing with her back to the camera, Bruna wore a striking red bathing suit. The triangular cups only barely covered her chest and some underboob could be seen as a result of this. Thin clear straps made it look as though the top and briefs were floating over her body. The thong-style back of the briefs also helped to highlight the celebrity’s famous buns.

Bruna’s long golden locks were parted in the middle and styled in gentle waves. Arching her back and turning to look over one shoulder at her intended audience, her hair tumbled down over her shoulders as she pouted at the camera.

The model stood on a series of stairs outside, her legs slightly spread in a dominating pose. The stairs led down to a garden bed that was filled with tall palms and other lush green plants, which contrasted against her bright bathing suit rather dramatically. Glass paneling underneath the metal handrails gave viewers further details of the surroundings.

Bruna’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. It only took half an hour for the photo to amass an impressive 21,800 likes and close to 200 comments from her adoring fans.

One person declared that Bruna’s trip had definitely been a hit.

“I know Miami loveeee you,” they wrote in the comments section.

Others were more interested in praising the Instagram sensation’s stunning physique and gorgeous features.

“Stunning,” a fan simply declared.

“You look absolutely amazing,” another user gushed.

“Red is your color,” a fourth person wrote.

In addition, many of her followers decided to forgo words and use emoji instead as a way to show their appreciation for Bruna’s latest update. The most popular were the fire, heart-eyes, and red heart emoji. However, with Bruna’s buns on display, it came as no surprise to see a multitude of peach emoji appearing in the comments section as well.

Bruna recently posted another update where she professed to have the “Miami mood.” As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week she sported a stunning animal-print bathing suit in a vivid shade of yellow. The teeny outfit, once again, showed off her enviable physique for her enthusiastic fanbase and there was an instant flurry of activity as people voiced their appreciation.