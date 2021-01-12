Wednesday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Sharon Fears For Faith’s Life

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, January 13, tease that Sharon and Rey come home to a big surprise, and not everything about it is good. Elsewhere Billy is on pins and needles waiting to hear if Lily is willing to overlook his past indiscretions with Summer.

Sharon (Sharon Case) and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) return to Genoa City after their honeymoon in Miami to find Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) spiraling, according to SheKnows Soaps. Mariah (Camryn Grimes), Nick (Joshua Morrow), and Faith surprise the newlyweds with a post-honeymoon brunch. Sharon is taken aback that Faith isn’t at school, and it seems that Nick gave their wayward teen the entire day off from it.

The more Sharon and Faith catch up, the more Sharon’s mom senses tingle. She realizes that there is more going on with Faith that the teenager is telling anybody. Mariah confirms it too when she relays that she’d never seen Faith as upset as she was when she ran into Adam (Mark Grossman) recently at Crimson Lights.

Because they’re aware she’s been drinking, Nick wonders if maybe Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) would be able to talk to their daughter. Sharon isn’t so sure that Nikki’s help would be enough. She wants to send Faith to a proper therapist to ensure that things don’t go too far with their daughter. She cannot lose another child, and Nick understands.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Elsewhere, Billy (Jason Thompson) is terrified that learning he slept with Summer (Hunter King) for revenge will be a line in the sand for Lily (Christel Khalil). While Billy has done plenty of terrible things, it certainly gives Lily pause when she learns that even his former girlfriend’s younger daughter wasn’t off-limits when it came to getting back at Phyllis (Michelle Stafford).

A changed man, Billy desperately wants to know if Lily can move past the bombshell information. She’s stunned that he chose to fly with Summer and Kyle (Michael Mealor), realizing how awkward the whole thing would be. However, Lily is not a saint, and she regularly admits that. She does remember, though, that Billy ran to her while she was in prison to let her know that Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) kissed multiple times while she struggled behind bars. That he merely wanted revenge hurts a bit.

In the end, though, it seems like Lily will see her way to looking past Billy’s previous mistakes. She truly wants him to promise to think first before acting in the future, and that’s a promise Billy seems willing to make.