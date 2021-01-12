Nazanin Mandi Stuns In Sheer Cut-Out Lace Bodysuit From Savage X Fenty

Nazanin Mandi took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new snapshots of herself. The model is a celebrity ambassador for Rihanna’s brand Savage X Fenty and uses the social media platform to promote their attire.

In the first shot, Mandi stunned in a black lace bodysuit that featured iridescent blue detailing. The garment was low-cut and was cut-out around the midriff area, showcasing her decolletage and toned abs. Mandi didn’t opt for any other clothing and showed off her legs. She accessorized with what is seemingly her wedding ring, small stud earrings, and a thin bracelet. Mandi kept her nails short for the occasion and scraped back her dark hair off her face. She is a fan of body art and displayed her tattoo inked by her hip.

The former R U the Girl contestant was captured from the thighs-up in front of a plain white wall. She sat on a black stool and placed both her hands behind her. Mandi gazed directly at the camera lens with a soft expression and boasted her natural beauty.

In the next slide, she linked her hands together in front of her and looked over to her right.

In the third frame, the 34-year-old was snapped standing up while pushing her hip out. Mandi held onto her seat with one hand and placed the other on her upper thigh.

In the fourth pic, she wowed in a lilac bodysuit with long sleeves. The attire was seemingly tight-fitted and showcased her fit physique.

Mandi raised both her arms above her head and flashed a huge smile that helped her highlight her pearly white teeth.

In the fifth image, she stretched her arms out beside her and placed her fingers behind her ears. Mandi continued to show off her radiant smile and was clearly glowing.

In the final photo, she put both hands on her hips and looked fierce.

In the span of three hours, her post racked up more than 31,000 likes and over 375 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.6 million followers.

“A literal goddess blessing us every day,” one user wrote, adding numerous yellow heart emoji.

“It’s always the face for me,” another person shared.

“Your figure is so naturally feminine and beautiful,” remarked a third fan.

“Sweetheart, you look very gorgeous in all the outfits you wear,” a fourth admirer commented.

Mandi is also a celebrity ambassador for Missguided. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she modeled a mini black dress with eye-catching snakeskin-print knee-high boots.