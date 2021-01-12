Anna Katharina Flaunts Insane Curves In Scanty Floral Bikini

Anna Katharina dazzled her 1.3 million Instagram followers once more on Tuesday, January 12, when she shared some sizzling-hot new content of her bikini-clad self.

The 28-year-old American bombshell was photographed seemingly in her kitchen for the four-slide series, which consisted of three images and a video. Anna showcased her killer curves from different angles as she switched between some sexy poses.

In the first slide, she posed with the front of her body facing the camera as she popped one hip out. She leaned into her left arm, which was resting on the countertop behind her, and held a pink flower up to her face with her right hand. She pouted and stared into the camera’s lens.

The second image displayed her slightly from her left side as she pouted while holding up the flower once more. The third image showed off more of her figure as it was taken from further back, while the video captured her swaying her head back and forth before smiling sweetly.

Her long highlighted blond hair, which cascaded down her back and over her shoulders, was partially pulled back and styled in loose waves. Some side-tresses also fell around her face. Her long nails appeared perfectly manicured, complete with a white polish that matched her ensemble.

Anna flaunted her famous body in a skimpy bikini from Luli Fama Swimwear, a Miami-based swimsuit company. The model’s white top featured a floral print, two thin straps that tied around her neck and back, and tiny triangle-shaped cups that gave way to a large view of cleavage. The suit’s bottoms also did not conceal much of her figure as they easily showcased her curvaceous hips and slim midriff.

In the post’s caption, she tagged Luli Fama Swimwear’s Instagram handle.

The stunning series went live just four hours ago and has already received more than 14,000 likes. Nearly 300 fans have also commented under the content to express to Anna how much they admire her.

“The most beautiful girl on Instagram,” one social media user wrote, following with a fire and honey-jar emoji.

“Nice outfit, sexy babe,” a second fan chimed in.

“You have a classic beauty,” a third admirer gushed, adding a string of red heart symbols to the end of their compliment.

“You are just incredibly stunning,” a fourth individual asserted, adding ed heart emoji to their sentence.

Anna is no stranger to sharing jaw-dropping looks on social media. On January 9, she posted some images that displayed her in a scanty animal-print bikini from Beach Bunny Swimwear.