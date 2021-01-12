Sierra Skye Kneels While Wearing Pink Lace Lingerie In Tantalizing Instagram Video

On Tuesday, January 12, American model Sierra Skye made the workweek a little more exciting by sharing a tantalizing post with her 4.1 million Instagram followers.

The clip, which was filmed on Sierra’s smartphone, showed the 25-year-old posing in front of a sizable mirror. A table with chairs and windows partially covered by sheer white curtains can be seen in the background.

Sierra opted to wear light pink lace lingerie from the online clothing retailer Fashion Nova. The skimpy set featured a plunging bralette, a pair of matching underwear, and a coordinating garter belt. Her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs were put on display. In addition, the color of the lingerie beautifully complemented her skin tone. As for accessories, the model sported numerous rings, a bracelet, and a polka dot headscarf. The bombshell also wore her honey-colored hair down in slightly tousled waves, giving her even more sex appeal.

At the beginning of the clip, Sierra kneeled with one of her knees pressed against the woven rug beneath her. She then lowered her other knee but soon raised it again. Throughout the video, she covered her face with her phone and touched her garter belt.

The video was paired with the song “Childs Play” by SZA, featuring Chance the Rapper.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation advertised for Fashion Nova by tagging the company.

The video appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 30,000 likes. Quite a few of Sierra’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Omg so sexy and hot,” gushed a fan, adding a string of fire emoji to the end of the comment.

“Pink is majestic looking on you,” added a different devotee, along with numerous pink heart emoji.

“Doesn’t get much hotter than this. Wow,” remarked another admirer.

“God you’re exquisite,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the clip. Instead, they left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Sierra has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque ensembles that leave little to the imagination.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a multicolored bikini. That post has been liked over 100,000 times since it was shared.