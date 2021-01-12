Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver Flaunts Amazing Figure In Aqua-Colored Bra And Panties

Danish supermodel Josephine Skriver sent thousands of Instagram users into a frenzy on Tuesday, January 12, when she shared some gorgeous new photos of herself in a tiny ensemble.

The 26-year-old bombshell — who is most famously known for being a Victoria’s Secret Angel since 2013 — was photographed indoors while on a large white couch for the four-slide series. She displayed her famous physique in every image as she alternated between a number of sultry poses.

In the first frame, she was captured with the front of her body facing the camera as she sat on her shins. She rested her left arm on the couch’s backrest, and placed the other one between her thighs. She pouted as her eyes stared into the camera’s lens. The second snapshot captured her from a closer vantage point, showcasing her sculpted core and busty chest. She posed from her front again in the third image, grabbing on her locks as she smirked, while the fourth snapshot displayed her smiling widely with her eyes closed.

Her long, highlighted blond hair was parted off-center and styled in slight waves that fell around her shoulders and back. Her nails were short and painted with a light pink polish.

Josephine’s flawless figure was on show in a scanty aqua-colored bra with two thin shoulder straps. The garment, which was made out of a ribbed material, featured a low-cut neckline that revealed a massive view of cleavage. She teamed the number with matching high-rise panties that highlighted her curvy hips, pert backside, and chiseled midriff.

She completed the intimate outfit with a semi-sheer white button-up.

In the post’s caption, she engaged with her fans, telling them to ask her anything.

The drool-worthy photo set quickly gathered a lot of support from social media users, amassing more than 62,000 likes within an hour after going live. Additionally, more than 400 admirers complimented the model on her form, beauty and outfit in the comments section.

“I love you so much Jo, beautiful angel,” one Instagram user commented, following with a series of red heart and kiss-face emoji.

“Omgggg your body,” a second fan added, inundating their comment with several fire symbols.

“Your smile is so amazing,” a third admirer remarked.

“Why are you so beautiful,” a fourth individual wanted to know.

The bombshell has been dazzling her social media fans with stunning content all week. Just yesterday, she shared an update that featured her in nothing but bikini bottoms while sunbathing on a boat. That post has received more than 166,000 likes to date.