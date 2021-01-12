Former ‘The Challenge’ Star Mattie Breaux Flaunts Curves In Purple Bikini & Snow Boots: ‘Ice Ice Baby’

Former The Challenge star Mattie Breaux showcased her enviable curves in a chilly situation for her latest Instagram post. The reality TV star wore a bikini while surrounded by snow, and she appeared to have fun while doing it.

Mattie stood in a snowy setting filled with evergreen, snow-dusted trees and a ground covered with frozen white flakes. She didn’t quite appear to be ready for such frigid conditions, posing in a skimpy purple bikini. The swimwear’s top consisted of two cups with underwires that connected in the middle, revealing a bit of cleavage and underboob. The matching bottoms dipped low in the front, rising with thin pieces of fabric over her hips, cutting in slightly to their curve. The two-piece left a large expanse of her flat stomach exposed while highlighting her nipped-in waist and curves.

In one hand, Mattie held a long colorful snowboard. The pose highlighted her toned shoulders and arms, revealing a light-colored manicure on her fingernails. She accessorized with several rings and a pair of big blue snow goggles that she wore on her forehead above her eyes. She looked off to the side with her full red lips open. Mattie’s long raven locks hung in straight layers over her shoulder and down her back. She wore lavender lace-up snow boots on her feet with bits of fur visible out of the tops near around her calves.

In her caption, Mattie used the lyrics from a popular Vanilla Ice song. At least 12,000 Instagram users hit the like button expressing their appreciation of the sexy photo. More than 230 also composed a positive comment.

“Wow! It makes me cold just looking at you. I love that suit, though,” enthused one fan who added a snowflake and snowman to the comment.

“Mattie, you are the only Breaux I would like to call my right hand. Get it? You look hot and cold all at once. Very sexy,” a second follower replied along with several flames alternated with snowflakes.

“Hahaha, woman. I’d have paid to see you strap your frozen half-naked behind into that board and aim downhill!” joked a third Instagram user who included a laughing, crying smiley.

“Just naturally snowboarding in a bikini, Insta women make me laugh. It’s sexy, though,” a fourth devotee exclaimed with several laughing smilies.

Over the holidays, Mattie treated her fans to a sexy photo of herself all dressed up for Christmas in a candy cane striped dress holding mistletoe suggestively over her head, The Inquisitr reported.