Alexa Dellanos Looks Sunkissed And Stunning As She Flaunts Her Round Booty In A Blue Thong Bikini

This was Alexa's second bikini-clad Instagram post today.

Alexa Dellanos knows that two is better than one. After steaming up her Instagram page this morning with a series of bikini-clad snaps, the model returned to her account to show off her bombshell physique once more in scanty swimwear. The post went live just moments ago but has already been showered with love by her adoring fans.

A total of two photos were included in the latest addition to Alexa’s feed, both of which saw her showing some serious skin. She towered over the camera in the first image of the set, posing in profile to the lens as she gazed down at it with a sultry stare. The bright sun lit up the cloudless blue sky, spilling down to illuminate her phenomenal figure at the same time. Several tall palm trees could also be seen in the background, giving the shot a tropical vibe.

The social media star looked sunkissed and stunning as she worked the camera in a royal blue bikini that popped against her deep, allover tan. The two-piece included a halter-style top that fit snugly over her voluptuous chest and knotted in the small of her back, accentuating her slender frame.

Alexa’s bikini bottoms upped the ante of her racy swimwear look, as their design was significantly more risque. The piece boasted a daringly cheeky thong design that exposed her round booty in its entirety, as well as her curvy hips and shapely thighs.

She offered a closer look at her enviable buns in the second slide of the post, which captured her sitting on a lounge chair that was covered in a plush white towel. She ran her fingers through the top of her long, platinum locks as they cascaded over her shoulder and down her back, grazing her pert derriere along the way.

Many of Alexa’s 2.4 million followers were instantly captivated by the eye-popping snaps, awarding them over 11,000 likes after just 15 minutes of going live. Dozens hit up the comments section as well to show some love for the influencer.

“So beautiful,” one person wrote.

“You take my breath away,” quipped another fan.

“You’re so hot girl,” a third follower remarked, adding a single flame emoji to the end of his comment.

“Body goals,” added a fourth admirer.

Alexa has been dazzling her followers with a number of scanty swimwear looks lately but switched things up during a recent trip to the beach last week. That time, the model rocked a sports bra and skintight leggings, which she eventually ditched in favor of a pair of turquoise panties. Fans were thrilled by that look as well, awarding it more than 89,000 likes and 1,598 comments to date.