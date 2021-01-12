Chloe Saxon Poses Provocatively In A Skimpy Black Bikini While Posing In Dubai: ‘Wish You Were Here’

Chloe Saxon smoldered in the most recent Instagram shared that was added to her feed. The model and social media influencer took to her account on January 12, sharing two images that saw her in the same sexy attire.

The first image in the set captured Chloe sprawled out on a turquoise towel. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in Nammos Dubai. The sun was shining over the model’s fit figure and the backdrop was made of several tall palm trees that gave the image even more of a tropical feel. Chloe parted her lips and gazed into the camera as she struck a seductive pose. The model popped her booty and draped one arm over her head.

In the second photo in the set, Chloe rested her head in her hand and put the opposite on the top of her booty. She sported the same sexy swimwear that left little to the imagination, though her fans hardly seemed to mind.

Chloe opted for a simple black bikini that allowed her to show off her bombshell curves. The top of the suit had a set of tiny, triangular cups that were tight on her bust, covering what was necessary to meet Instagram’s guidelines while still showing a ton of cleavage. The bottoms of the cups rode high on her chest, showing off a tease of underboob.

The lower half of the swimsuit was just as hot and had thin, string sides that stretched over her midsection, highlighting her tiny frame. The high rise design of the swimwear also left her shapely thighs and the rose tattoo on her hip in full view.

Chloe styled her silky, dark locks with a side part and her straight mane spilled over her shoulders and back. She also sported a pair of silver hoop earrings that were lined with diamonds, providing her look with just the right amount of bling. Fans have been loving the upload so far and it’s quickly earned more than 14,000 likes and 300 comments in a few short hours.

Most Instagrammers complimented Chloe on her figure while a few more told her to enjoy the getaway.

“Hottest woman on ig, no questions asked,” one follower gushed, adding a series of flames and hearts to the end of their comment.

“Stunning beautiful lady wow. You are flawless,” a second fan chimed in.

“Wow you look amazing so pretty,” a third wrote alongside a few flower emoji.

“You are incredibly beautiful! What an amazing post! Thank you so much,” one more wrote.