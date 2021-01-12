‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Zoe Sees Red After Paris Reveals Zende’s Kiss

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, January 12 reveal that Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) will be furious when she learns that her sister defied her. Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) is staying in Los Angeles and taking the job.

The daily spoilers promise that Zoe will see red when she learns that Paris and Zende Forrester Dominguez (Delon de Metz) shared their first kiss.

Zoe Unleashes Her Wrath

Zoe will be furious when Paris tells her that she will be taking the position at Forrester Foundation. The model had warned her sibling that she didn’t want her upending her life. It appears as if they have a history of similar incidents, and she had enough of it.

Zoe feels that she put in the effort to make a life for herself in L.A. She works at a famous fashion house and is engaged to a powerful man, and doesn’t need her sister’s interference. Paris had reluctantly given in to her demands but has since changed her mind after speaking to Zende.

Paris has decided to make a future for herself and doesn’t need her big sister’s support. She’s sure that she can make it on her own because she has so many people rooting for her. Besides Zende, Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) has also told her that he thinks that she’s a perfect fit for the company.

Zoe doesn’t want to listen to Paris’s side of the story. She only wants her to make her living elsewhere. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that she will be shocked when she hears her sibling’s news, as seen in the image below.

Mid-argument with Zoe, Paris stuns her top-model sister with news of her kiss with Zende today on #BoldandBeautiful. pic.twitter.com/AWWmrKiHhk — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 12, 2021

Paris Unknowingly Taunts Zoe

Paris may never forget the moment when a young designer tore down the hallway after her. Zende chased her as she was leaving Forrester Creations because he needed to tell her something. He told the social worker that he wanted her to take the job and to stay in L.A. He also wanted to get to know her better.

The social worker was so touched by his effort that she leaned in and kissed him. Zende responded and was wowed by their embrace. He then encouraged her to take the position and promised that they would face Zoe together.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Paris will unknowingly taunt Zoe when she tells her about the kiss. She confides that part of the reason that she’s staying is Zende. She and the designer shared a romantic moment and she wants to see where it takes them.

Paris doesn’t know that her sibling has a thing for Zende. The model and the designer used to flirt before Carter asked Zoe to marry him. Since then, Zende has backed off and paid far more attention to the pink-haired social worker.