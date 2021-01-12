Morgan Ketzner Looks Smoking Hot In A Green Bikini: ‘Off Guard But On Point’

Morgan Ketzner sizzled in the most recent photo that was shared on her popular Instagram page. The model and social media influencer was back in a bikini for the January 12 photo op, and her massive fan base has been loving the sight.

The shot captured Morgan posing on a cushioned lounge chair. She was on an outdoor terrace that overlooked a gorgeous green landscape and a stretch of ocean. A portion of a pool or hot tub was also visible in the corner of the frame. A geotag in the update indicated that the model was in Saint Barthelemy. Morgan sat on the chair, placing her weight back on one arm and placing the opposite on her head. She looked into the camera with a smile, showing off her amazing figure in a tiny bikini.

Morgan opted for a light green suit that popped against her allover glow. The garment had a textured fabric and thick straps that were tight on her shoulders. It also featured a thin band that was snug on her ribcage, cutting off and exposing her rock hard abs. Also on display were her muscular arms and bare collar.

Morgan teamed the look with a pair of skimpy bottoms that matched the same color and style as her top. The front was worn a few inches below her navel, ensuring her fans were treated to a great view of her flat tummy. The sides sat high on her hips, highlighting her tiny midsection and waist. The high rise design of the swimsuit also allowed Morgan to show off her trim legs.

Morgan pulled her long, dark locks out of her face and into a high and flirty ponytail. She added a few loose waves throughout the body, giving the look even more of a sexy vibe. In the caption of the post, she joked that she was “off guard” but “on point.”

Within a few hours of the photo being shared on her feed, it’s amassed more than 10,000 likes and 290 comments from her fans. Some Instagrammers commented on her amazing figure, while a few more used emoji instead of words to express their thoughts.

“Literally the most fire post notification that I get every single day. Thank u Morgan for always blessing my IG feed with such lit posts. ILYSM,” one follower gushed, adding a series of hearts to the end of their comment.

“Wowwww u are absolutely incredible morgan such babeeee,” a second Instagrammer commented.

“You look so pretty and beautiful,” a third wrote alongside a trio of flames.

One more social media user called her a “goddess.”