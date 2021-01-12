Chrissy Metz Reveals She Had To Prove Her Identity When She Joined Bumble

The 'This Is Us' star said she had 'no shame' in signing up for the dating app.

Chrissy Metz revealed she has “no shame” over the fact that she met her new boyfriend Bradley Collins on Bumble — even if she had to prove her identity to do it.

In a new interview on Sirius XM’s Andy Cohen Live, available below, the This Is Us actress opened up about how she had to prove who she was when she joined the dating app

In the interview, Metz told Cohen she ultimately joined the site out of boredom after she decided to star In Nashville during the COVID-19 quarantine because things were getting “crazy” with the virus in Los Angeles.

“It wasn’t anything I was expecting or planning, but I was like, I am kind of bored,” she said. ” So let me try the old Bumble. And I love the idea that like the woman gets to take the first step. …I love that.”

When Cohen asked the 40-year-old actress if she talked to “a lot of people” before meeting Collins, she admitted, “Yeah I mean of course you got to kiss a lot of frogs before you find a Prince.”

The actress and singer also revealed that she did have to verify who she was when she first signed up to prove that she wasn’t someone impersonating her.

“There was a question and I had to like, make sure that I was the person that I said I was…Chrissy Metz… I was like, no, no, it’s really me,” she said. “But I also didn’t put a ton of my profile because I thought like, it sort of weeds out the people who want to maybe talk to me for any other reason than a genuine reason.”

She added that she did come across a guy on the site who was holding a This Is Us coffee cup in his profile picture, which made her go back and forth thinking it was “weird” and then “sweet.” In the end, she decided, “I just can’t.”

When it came to Collins, the This Is Us star said it was a match made in musical heaven.

“Interestingly enough, Bradley and I have all the same friends, he knows all the same songwriters, he’s in music publishing for 16 years. And so we’ve been in the same rooms, but we had never met,” she dished. “So I was like, well, I feel like it, you know, it was meant to be for sure.”

Metz first went public with Collins last fall, and things seem to be getting serious fast. The star, who split from her longtime boyfriend Hal Rosenfeld last year, was recently spotted with what looked like an engagement ring on the appropriate finger, per OK!

Metz and her new man have also expressed their love for one another on social media.