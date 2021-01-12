Ana Cheri Flaunts Ample Assets In Partially Unzipped Activewear While Posing On A Bed

On Tuesday, January 12, American model and businesswoman Ana Cheri made the workweek a little more exciting by sharing a sizzling snap with her 12.5 million Instagram followers.

The picture showed the 34-year-old posing in a white-walled bedroom adorned with hanging wall art. She sat with her shoulders back on the edge of a bed. She placed one of her hands on the white duvet, as she touched the back of her neck. She tilted her head and looked directly at the camera lens with a small smile playing on her lips.

Ana flaunted her fantastic figure in gray camouflage activewear from her own clothing brand Cheri Fit. The set featured a partially unzipped cropped tank top and a pair of high-waisted shorts. Her incredible curves, toned midsection, and sculpted thighs were put on full display. She completed the sporty look with a delicate necklace, small hoop earrings, a sparkling ring, and a thin bracelet on her left wrist. The brunette bombshell also styled her hair in a top knot bun.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation noted that “follow along live workouts” are available to watch on the Cheri Fit Instagram account. She also gave her followers the exact time and date for the “[n]ext live workout.”

The photo appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 28,000 likes. Quite a few of Ana’s followers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Beautiful and gorgeous,” wrote one fan, adding a string of pink heart, fire, and kissing face emoji to the end of the comment.

“Looking mighty fine babe!” added a different devotee, along with numerous fire and a single red rose emoji.

“Looking gorgeous and fit really,” remarked another admirer.

“You have [a] very nice figure,” chimed in a fourth social media user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo. Instead, they used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the former Playboy Playmate has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, Ana recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore cheeky swimsuit bottoms while posing in a shower. That provocative post has been liked over 300,000 times since it was shared.