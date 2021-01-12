Katelyn Runck Flaunts Major Cleavage And Curves In Skintight Zip-Up Dress

Fitness guru Katelyn Runck updated her Instagram account on Tuesday, January 12 with some gorgeous new content of herself, impressing her 2.4 million followers.

The 29-year-old was captured in front of a large rustic door for the three-slide series, which consisted of two photos and one video. She took center stage in every frame as she struck some eye-catching poses that displayed her curves.

In the first image, she stood tall with one leg in front of the other and faced the camera as she popped one hip out. She placed both hands on her waist and wore a sultry pout on her face while directing her strong gaze towards the camera’s lens. The second snapshot showed her pushing her chest forward as she cocked one hip again. She looked away from the camera that time. The video displayed the model adjusting her clothing, tugging on her locks, and grabbing her right arm with her left hand to highlight her chest.

Her long raven-colored locks were pulled back into a ponytail that cascaded down to her lower back. She rocked her nails short with a dark brown polish.

She displayed her enviable form in a burnt-orange bodycon dress from Pretty Little Thing, a popular online-based clothing company. The garment featured short sleeves and a zip-up front, which Katelyn left partially undone to display a massive view of cleavage. The tiny number, which reached to middle of her thighs, also looked to be made out of a formfitting material that showcased her curvy hips, pert booty, and slender midsection.

In the post’s caption, she tagged Pretty Little Thing’s Instagram handle. She also credited the series to LEE LHGFX, a social media content creator.

Tuesday’s slideshow accumulated more than 7,000 likes in just one hour after going live, proving to be quite popular with social media users. More than 260 fans also relayed their kind thoughts on the model, her body, her beauty, and her ensemble in the comments section.

“You always look amazing,” one individual commented, adding several heart-eye symbols.

“Wow! Amazing shots, just beautiful,” another admirer chimed in.

“Love this color on you, you are the best,” a third fan added, following with a red heart emoji.

“Some prefer diamonds, others Rolls Royces. But if I could have my wildest dream, you’d be my choice,” a fourth user gushed, filling their compliment with red hearts.

The stunner often serves smoking-hot looks on her Instagram account. Just yesterday, she shared some images of herself in an off-the-shoulder, checkered, crop top and matching skintight pants. That content has amassed more than 26,000 likes, so far.