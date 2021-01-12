Alexa Dellanos Shows Off Impressive Derrière In White Thong

While parts of the world are experiencing winter weather, model Alexa Dellanos is doing her best to heat up Instagram with sizzling snapshots that show her looking smoking hot. On Tuesday, she shared an update that featured her rocking a tiny white thong bikini while she hung out on the beach.

The top to Alexa’s swimsuit had tiny triangle cups that flashed plenty of cleavage and side boob. The bottoms had a low-cut front and a thong back, putting her perky booty on display. The model also sported a wide-brimmed, black straw hat.

The post was wildly popular among Alexa’s followers, with more than 29,000 of them hitting the heart button within an hour of her sharing it to her account.

Dozens of her admirers took to the comments section to dole out the compliments.

‘Beautiful princess so gorgeous,” one Instagram user wrote, adding a heart-eye smiley face and red heart emoji.

“Beautiful and gorgeus [sic],” added a third follower, including smiley face and kiss emoji.

“No one is like you you are the best,” a fourth comment read.

Alexa’s update consisted of four pictures that saw her on a beach. With clear skies above and no one in sight, it appeared to be the perfect day to chill out and soak up some sun.

The popular influencer sat with her back to the camera in the first frame. She turned and held a handful of sand near her booty. Her legs were crossed in front of her body, accentuating not only her hips but also her toned thighs. One of her thighs was covered with sand and the tiny granules also stuck to her bottom. The pose also put her trim waistline and shapely shoulders on display.

The second picture captured Alexa from the side as she walked on the beach. The image was cropped at the tops of her thighs, giving her followers a nice look at her ample bustline and flat abs. Her curvy derrière was also on display.

In the third photo, Alexa showed off her bodacious booty. The lens caught her walking away from the camera. With one leg in front of the other, she flaunted her round cheeks as the sun hit her smooth skin. She turned her torso to the left, showing off some side boob.

The final snap was similar to the first in that it captured Alexa sitting on the sand with her back to the lens. Along with her sandy cheeks, Alexa showcased her hourglass shape. The model looked out at the turquoise water as her skin glowed in the sun.