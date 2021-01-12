Genesis Lopez Flaunts Killer Curves In Extremely Tiny Orange Bikini

American bombshell Genesis Lopez left her 4.8 million Instagram followers stunned on Tuesday, January 12, when she shared some sexy new photos of herself clad in a bikini.

The 28-year-old influencer captured herself in the mirror with her phone for the two-slide series as she struck some eye-catching poses that called attention to her killer figure.

In the first frame, she sat back on her heels, her body facing the camera. She wore a sweet smile on her face and tilted her head slightly to her left while staring at her phone’s screen. She posed similarly in the second slide, except that time, she tugged on her bottoms with her right hand.

Her long brunette locks were flipped to the left and appeared to be in their natural wavy state as they fell over her back and shoulders. She wore her nails short and natural.

The bombshell put her hourglass figure on show in a scanty orange bikini. Her top, which featured two thin straps that tied around her neck and back, was designed with tiny triangular cups that could barely contain her assets, giving way to a massive view of cleavage and sideboob.

The set’s matching bottoms, which looked to be a thong style, also provided minimal coverage as they flaunted her curvy hips and thighs. Furthermore, the thin high-cut side straps were lifted up past her hipbones, calling attention to her chiseled core.

Genesis accessorized the poolside look with a dainty necklace and matching stud earrings.

In the post’s caption, she engaged with her fans, telling them she missed them and asking how they were doing. She also provided some updates on her home life, stating that she has been busy with organizing and cleaning.

Tuesday’s photo set amassed more than 70,000 likes in just three hours after going live. Additionally, more than 600 social media users commented under the post to compliment Genesis on her body, stunning looks, and minuscule swimsuit.

“Starting off 2021 strong,” one individual wrote.

“You are a sight for sore eyes,” chimed in another admirer, adding numerous heart-eye symbols to their comment.

“Wow! You are looking great,” a third fan asserted.

“You are insanely stunning,” praised a fourth user, following their words with a string of fire and red heart emoji.

The bombshell has wowed her Instagram fans with plenty of breathtaking posts in the past. On December 30, she shared some images in which she rocked a teal bikini top and brown thong bottoms, an ensemble which accentuated her chest and booty. That content has received more than 134,000 likes, to date.