Mary J. Blige Flaunts Age-Defying Body In Minuscule Gold Bikini For 50th Birthday

Mary's age-defying body had jaws dropping.

Mary J. Blige turned 50-years-old in style this week when she celebrated her milestone birthday in a tiny gold bikini. The singer-songwriter and actress proved age is nothing but a number when she stripped down to her glamorous swimwear to put her flawless figure on full display in the sunshine.

Mary wowed fans with her January 11 upload as she struck a sassy pose on what appeared to be a deserted beach. The Power and Empire actress stood with her left hand on her bare thigh and her right behind her head with her long, blond braids cascading down past her hips over her shoulder.

The star proved her body is looking better than ever in the tiny two-piece, which was made up of shiny snakeskin-print gold material that crossed over her chest and revealed her toned torso.

She paired it with matching bottoms that featured criss-cross gold strings around her slim waist. She tied it into a bow as the material sat low under her navel. Mary proudly showed off her rose tattoo on her right thigh and a crucifix on her upper left arm.

Mary accessorized with several bangles stacked on her left wrist, large dangling earrings, and glam aviator shades with a metallic frame. Her feet were buried in the sand as the tide moved in and the beach appeared to stretch for miles behind her.

She captioned the shot with the hashtag “#MaryJFly” and tagged photographer Robert Ector on the snap and in the caption.

The upload proved very popular with her 4.8 million followers. It attracted more than 493,700 likes and over 19,600 comments.

While many shared birthday wishes for the “Not Gon’ Cry” hitmaker in the comments section, others made it clear they were floored by her age-defying body.

“Yessss Mary!!!! HBD,” one person wrote alongside three fire symbols.

“50 where?!!!! Blessed Birthday Queen!!!,” another wrote with a heart eye, fire, and sparkle emoji.

“50 & Fabolous,” a third comment read with four heart eye smiley faces.

“It’s the beauty for me,” a fourth wrote.

The upload came after the “Family Affair” hitmaker floored her followers in a plunging caped dress and crown when she covered the September, October, and November issue of Cultured magazine. Mary proudly showed her flawless figure with a waist belt and thigh-high boots in a post on Instagram and also shared a number of other photos from the shoot where she sizzled in a cut-out gown and revealing black cape.