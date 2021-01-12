Rob Lowe Shares Surprising Revelation About Alleged Run-In With His Neighbor Prince Harry

The actor thinks he saw the prince sporting a ponytail.

Rob Lowe shared a surprising revelation about his Montecito-neighbor, Prince Harry.

In a virtual interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the 56-year-old actor alleged that he spotted the Duke of Sussex wearing a surprising hairstyle while driving through their California neighborhood.

Lowe told the British late-night host that he just ran into his “countryman, the English treasure, Prince Harry” at a stoplight 10 minutes before their interview.

“He lives about a mile from me,” Lowe dished. “He’s been very reclusive. Seeing him in the neighborhood is like seeing the Loch Ness Monster, and I finally saw him. I finally saw him driving his car.”

Lowe then revealed that he was surprised by how Harry looked when he saw him in person.

“I may have a scoop,” the actor shared. “It was very, very quick, don’t totally quote me on it, but it looked like he’s wearing a ponytail. I’m just saying. It looked to me as a casual observer that his hair had grown very long and was pulled back very tightly by what I can only assume was a ponytail.”

After Corden pointed out that it probably wasn’t the prince that Lowe saw, the actor shared proof that it was.

“Oh no, it was him because I have to say I followed him to the house to see if the car went in,” he revealed.

You can see the hilarious exchange below.

In the comments section to Corden’s YouTube video of the exchange, fans reacted to the possibility of the relocated royal son having a ponytail.

“Ponytail? I thought it was a 50-year-old + thing,” one fan joked of the 36-year-old royal.

Others were more interested in the dynamic of a California community.

“Rob Lowe lives in the same neighborhood as Prince Harry? Block parties must be a hoot,” another viewer chimed in.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle relocated from England to California last year after stepping down as senior members of the royal family. The Duke and Duchess have wealthy neighbors in Montecito that include Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Gwyneth Paltrow, Katy Perry, and Orlando Bloom.

Harry’s hair – or lack thereof –has been the talk of the tabloids for years — but not for ponytail sightings. Before his move to the U.S., The Sun on Sunday revealed that the son of Prince Charles reportedly visited a hair loss clinic in London to combat his growing bald patch.

Harry allegedly underwent a thickening treatment at the high-end Philip Kingsley Trichological Clinic after it was claimed that his bald spot had doubled in size since his wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018.