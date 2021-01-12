Christie Brinkley, 65, Rocks A Red Swimsuit While Doing Some Watering

Christie Brinkley added another series of swimsuit-clad photos to her Instagram feed, much to the delight of her eager audience. The model and social media influencer’s January 11 update included four photos that have been earning plenty of attention.

The first photo captured Brinkley posing in the center of the frame. She stood in the sand, between a row of greenery and flowers that added some color to the shot. The sun was setting over a large body of water, and the scenery couldn’t have been more perfect. Brinkley had her figure turned in profile, holding a hose in her hand and doing some watering. The next few images in the series captured Brinkley doing the same chore, but her poses were altered. A few of the images were also snapped at a closer angle.

The 65-year-old showed off her amazing figure in a red one-piece suit that did her nothing but favors. The swimsuit had a straight neckline that was tight on her bust. It also featured a pair of thin spaghetti straps that stretched over her shoulders, and her trim arms were fully on display. The piece proceeded to fit tightly on her midsection, accentuating her tiny frame.

The model wore a white sarong with a flower-print pattern that went perfectly with the photo’s theme. She wore the tie tight on the side of her hip, and the open cut treated her fans to a great view of her muscular thighs. Christie also rocked a pair of red sandals to her outfit, which helped to tie the look together. She shielded her eyes from the sun with a large straw hat and pulled her long, blond locks back.

In the caption of the post, Brinkley shared a lengthy lesson, comparing her love of planting and watering to current events that are going on in the United States. It comes as no surprise that the update has been earning a ton of attention from fans, and they have amassed more than 5,6000 likes and nearly 200 comments. Some Instagrammers complimented Brinkley on her fantastic figure, while a few more weighed in on the caption.

“You make me remember my goal to be able to escape this madness. Beautiful photos Christie,” one follower wrote, adding a series of hearts to their comment.

“Well written, now let us all come together to give peace a chance,” a second follower wrote.

“You are always so positive and sweet,” one more added alongside a few flower emoji.

“Thank you for sharing these beautiful pics with us! just heavenly,” a fourth chimed in.