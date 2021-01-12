Vivica A. Fox, 56, Stuns In Skimpy Black Miniskirt & Thigh-High Boots

Vivica A. Fox thrilled her adoring fans on Instagram yet again. This week, the actress turned heads as she showcased her incredible curves in a gorgeous outfit.

In the sassy snaps, Vivica, 56, stunned as she opted for a black miniskirt and a pair of thigh-high boots. The skirt hugged her curvy hips snugly and wrapped closely around her slim waist while accentuating her long, legs and toned thighs in the process.

She added a black t-shirt. The top boasted short sleeves that flashed her muscled biceps. It also clung to her ample bust. She finished off the style with her boots, which reached above her knee and added a bit of sex appeal to the look.

Vivica went all out when it came to her accessories. She added some bling to the ensemble with a thick chain around her neck and bracelets on her wrists. She wore large rings on her fingers and topped it off with a pair of large hoop earrings.

In the first photo, Vivica stood with her hip pushed out and her hand on her midsection, as she leaned to the side and stared into the camera. The second snap featured her shifting her weight to one side and resting a hand on her thigh as she stood with her legs apart.

In the next slide, the Independence Day star leaned against a wall with one knee bent and her head tilted as she wore a sultry expression on her face. The final pic featured Vivica sitting on a set of stairs with her head in her hand.

She wore her long, dark hair parted in the center. The locks were styled in voluminous strands that spilled down her back and fell over her shoulders.

Vivica’s over 1.5 million followers didn’t waste any time showing their love for the post. The pics garnered more than 8,200 likes within the first two hours after they were published to her account. Fans also left nearly 300 comments during that time.

“You are beautiful and sexy,” one follower wrote.

“Looking Hot,” another gushed.

“Looking Amazing Queen!!!!” a third user declared.

“Gorgeous wow,” a fourth person commented.

The actress is no stranger to flashing her sexy style in her online uploads. She’s often seen wearing outfits that emphasize her killer physique.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Vivica recently thrilled her followers when she opted for a blue thong bathing suit while soaking up some sun on a boat during her latest vacation. That post has earned over 15,000 likes and 360 comments to date.