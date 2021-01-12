Kindly Myers Wears Scanty Lingerie While Posing At The Hardrock Guitar Hotel

Kindly Myers most recent social media share is earning rave reviews from her eager audience. The “Professional Smokeshow” lived up to her name in the January 12 update, which added some serious heat to her Instagram feed.

The photo captured Kindly posing with her figure in profile. A geotag in the post indicated that she was at the Hardrock Guitar Hotel. The model sat on top of a white pillar, and the rest of the backdrop was simple. She was perched up on the edge, dangling one foot on the side while the opposite was out of view. Kindly rested her chin on her shoulder, meeting the lens of the camera with a seductive stare.

She flaunted her killer curves in a skimpy lingerie set that did her nothing but favors. On her upper half, Kindly wore a scanty bra with shimmery fabric that popped against her bronze skin. It had a pair of thin straps with plastic fasteners to adjust the size. They stretched over her toned shoulders, and a tease of her muscular arm was on display. The garment was tight on Kindly’s ribs, highlighting her slender frame.

She teamed the look with a pair of bottoms that were equally as hot, matching the same color and style as her top. The garment had several straps on the side, including a trio of silver chains that were snug on her hips. The high-rise design of the bottoms showed off the model’s incredible legs and a tease of her booty. There was also a thin strap that was worn in the middle of her figure, highlighting her tiny midsection and hourglass curves.

Kindly wore her long, blond locks with a deep part and her loose waves spilled over her shoulder and chest. In the caption of the post, she made sure to tag her photographer and a few other accounts who helped her to achieve the look. The model also came up with a witty caption that showed her playful side.

Fans have been loving the most recent addition to her page, and it’s garnered more than 5,600 likes and 180-plus comments. Some social media users complimented Kindly’s figure, while several others commented on the caption.

“Gorgeous beautiful I love you,” one follower commented, adding a few red hearts.

“Because someone was looking at you when they named it and their mind went blank,” another wrote, referencing the caption.

“It’s difficult to understand that you are 35. You look like you’re 22,” a third fan pointed out.

“What did u say, I was distracted,” one more chimed in with a few red hearts.