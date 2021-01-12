‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Hannah Jeter Gets Down On The Sand In Tiny Gold Bikini

The ex-Victoria's Secret model flashed plenty of cleavage.

Hannah Jeter, also known by her maiden name of Hannah Davis, sizzled in a skimpy gold bikini in a stunning snap shared on social media this week by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. Posted on Instagram on January 11, it showed the former Victoria’s Secret model as she put her flawless tanned figure on show during a sunny beach shoot.

She rocked a plunging two-piece, made up of a textured triangle bikini top with strings around her neck and torso that flaunted her slim waist. Hannah paired it with bottoms in the same material that sat under her navel and were high-cut to highlight her long, toned legs.

Hannah posed barefoot with her legs crossed as she placed her booty on the sand. The 30-year-old mom of two put both hands on the floor and kept her arms close to her chest as she flashed some serious cleavage in the low-cut number.

The Project Runway: Junior host had her long hair down in beachy waves. It blew in the breeze and cascaded over her left shoulder. She sat in front of a large green plant next to the ocean and accessorized with a delicate gold necklace as her natural beauty took center stage during golden hour.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit tagged her official account on the photo. It asked its 2.1 million followers in the caption to share where they’d love to go right now if they could, while also urging people not to travel unless it is totally necessary due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The comments section was full of praise as many answered the question, while the snap also caught the attention of her fellow models.

“The one where Hannah is. I love her,” Camille Kostek responded.

“THE LEGEND HERSELF,” added Haley Kalil in all caps.

“Beautiful Hannah still the best covergirl,” a fan commented, referring to her covering the 2015 issue.

“Real natural beauty,” another wrote with a heart eye emoji.

The upload proved popular. It attracted more than 30,800 likes and almost 300 comments in under 20 hours.

Hannah also wowed on Instagram back in April when she stripped down to a different gold bikini while posing for Maxim. She wore an even skimpier two-piece that barely covered her assets and revealed plenty of skin as she posed with her arms folded and her hair in a messy bun.

The risqué swimwear shoot was done in the U.S. Virgin Islands, where Hannah was born, by famous photographer Gilles Bensimon.