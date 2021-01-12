Alexa Collins Looks Like A Vixen In Animal-Print Lingerie

Alexa Collins looked like a vixen in the most recent Instagram update that was shared on her Instagram feed. The model and social media influencer’s January 12 upload included two images that showed off her amazing figure.

The first photo in the series captured Alexa with her figure turned in profile. She was posing outside on a day where the sun was shining brightly. Alexa stood in front of a wall of lush greenery, and the setting was picture-perfect. She popped her booty back and had one foot in front of the other as she averted her gaze toward the ground. Alexa stunned in a sexy lingerie set that did her nothing but favors.

She opted for an animal-print set that showed more than it covered. It had a set of small, triangular cups that hardly contained her ample assets, showing off her bronze bust. Its cups were lined with scalloped lace, and so was the piece that ran across her ribs. It had thin straps that were snug on her shoulders, and the scanty look left her muscular arms on full display. Alexa added a semi-sheer robe on top, and its armholes were made of fur.

The bottom of the look was just as hot, and its fabric matched the same color and style as her top. Its silky sides were high on her hips, highlighting her tiny midsection and rock hard abs. The look also showed off her lean stems — something that her audience hardly seemed to mind.

The second image in the series saw Alexa posing in profile in the same, skimpy attire. She also wore a bold silver polish on her nails.

Alexa wore her long, blond locks with a center part and loose waves that spilled over her back and shoulders. She added a small bracelet and a ring as her only visible accessories. In her caption, Alexa directed her fans to a link in her bio, which led to her website.

The post has only been live on the model’s page for a few minutes but her fans have been loving the skin-baring display. More than 2,800 fans have double-tapped the upload to express their admiration and 70-plus took their love a step further and left comments.

“Words can’t describe your beauty,” one follower gushed, adding a series of red hearts.

“Drop. Dead. Gorgeous. The. End. Literally the most perfect human alive,” a second fan exclaimed.

“You look nice in both pictures and hi, good to see you,” a third fan complimented.

“Happy Tuesday Alexa, have an awesome day!” one more commented with a few smileys.