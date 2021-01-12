Issa Vegas Gets Sexy & Sandy In A Minuscule Bikini

Issa Vegas flaunted her bombshell bikini body in the most recent share that was added to her Instagram feed, and her fans could not be more delighted with the sight. The model’s January 12 update included two images that saw her rocking a sexy two-piece.

The first image in the set captured the model lounging out in the sand. She laid on her back, stretching her arms over her head and bending one knee towards the sky. Issa tilted her head back and directed her attention up while leaving her amazing figure on full display. The second photo in the set saw Issa rocking the same, sexy swimsuit but her pose was altered. She placed both arms behind her back and sat on her derriere and her figure was covered in sand. She titled her head and met the lens of the camera with a sultry stare.

Issa opted for a skimpy bikini that did her nothing but favors. On her upper half, she sported a tiny top with a layer of pink underneath a knit piece. It had impossibly small cups and a scooping neckline that offered a generous tease of cleavage. Issa’s bronze collar was bare, and the tattoo on her shoulder was on full display. To up the ante even further, the suit had thin, gold straps that allowed her to showcase her toned arms.

Issa teamed the look with a pair of bottoms that were equally as hot, matching the same color and style as her top. The front rode low on her navel and revealed her ripped abs. The garment had thick, pink straps that stretched over her hips, highlighting her tiny waist and midsection. The fitness model’s killer stems were also on full display.

She wore her long, blond locks with a center part, and they spilled messily over her back and shoulders. Issa kept her accessories simple, sporting a large pair of shades as her only visible one. The post has been getting noticed for several different reasons, and within a matter of hours, it’s accrued more than 90,000 likes and 600-plus comments. Some Instagrammers raved over Issa’s body while a few others used emoji instead of words.

“The most sensual and beautifull,” one follower applauded, adding a series of clapping hand emoji.

“Goodness,Wonder woman…kisses baby. You look amazing,” a second social media user added.

“Your body is amazing, that is really all I need to say,” a third follower gushed.

“I love this and I love you, simply marvelous Issy babe,” a fourth complimented, adding a few flames.