Kim Cattrall Reacts To Samantha-Less ‘SATC’ Revival

The actress liked a tweet supporting her decision to stay away from the 'Sex and the City' reboot.

Kim Cattrall reacted to the recently announced Sex and the City revival that she won’t be participating in.

Hours after it was confirmed that the 10-episode HBO Max series, And Just Like That, will star her former SATC co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis as 50-somethings navigating life and love in NYC, the 64-year-old actress “liked” a tweet from a follower who said they will miss her character, Samantha Jones, in the reboot. The commenter also praised Cattrall for her decision not to join the new series.

“I absolutely love Sex and the City and whilst I am saddened that Samantha will not return, I applaud doing what is best for you and think this is a great example of putting yourself first,” the Twitter user wrote, per E! News. “Well done @KimCattrall.”

Cattrall’s tweet “like” comes after Parker addressed a fan who wrote that they “will miss Kim/Samantha” on the new show.

“We will too. We loved her so,” Parker replied.

Cattrall’s response to the new tweet is not a surprise. The actress has been vocal about the fact that she has no interest in returning for any SATC projects, and she recently hinted as to the reason why. In December, Cattrall told the Women’s Prize for Fiction that she feels lucky” to be in a position to have a choice in the roles she takes.

“I wouldn’t be any good doing something that I really didn’t want to do,” she explained

Cattrall, who currently stars in the Fox series Filthy Rich, admitted that SATC was “groundbreaking” back in the day, but that she has long moved on from the character she played for six seasons and in two big-screen films.

“You don’t want to become that caged bird,” she said.

Cattrall also noted that she got “a lot of grief on social media” for not wanting to do a third Sex and the City film. She revealed that angry SATC fans told her that they are “miserable” at their jobs so she could be miserable at her job too.

While there has been some buzz on recasting the Samantha Jones character — Cattrall herself suggested a Black or Hispanic actress should fill the role — Parker made it clear the promiscuous PR rep won’t be part of And Just Like That.

“Samantha isn’t part of this story,” she wrote on social media, per The Daily Mail. “But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do,”