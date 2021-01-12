Gabby Allen Bares Booty & Side Boob In Thong Bikini, Urges ‘Karens’ Not To Come For Her

The influencer stripped down for a candid message.

Gabby Allen showed some serious skin in a candid new bikini upload. The social media influencer and former Love Island contestant bared her booty in a thong two-piece as she got very honest for an Instagram post about cellulite.

The 28-year-old model included two photos of herself in the same bright green two-piece for the January 12 post as she posed in front of a wall painted with colorful leaf patterns.

The left showed her in a less flattering pose as she proudly revealed her cellulite while tensing her pert booty in the revealing thong bottoms, which featured two sets of strings tied into bows over her hips. Gabby pushed her chest out and arms back as she gave a look over her right shoulder, flaunting her bare, tanned back in the barely-there top with thin strings over her shoulders and another that fastened around her torso.

In the right snap, she flashed some side boob in the skimpy top as she looked over her left shoulder and tousled her blond hair while flashing a coy smile. She accessorized with gold hoop earrings and a thin bracelet.

Gabby tagged the bikini designer Pez Leon Swimwear and Avani Ibn Battuta Dubai Hotel, which she also tagged as her location.

In the caption, Gabby shared a very honest message about cellulite and confessed that she’s learned how to pose to minimize the appearance of it, but added that “nobody should be body shamed or in hiding because of it.”

She also shared her tips to reducing it, revealing that diet and fitness plays a big part, and joked she hoped she doesn’t “have a load of Karen’s giving me [poop emoji]” because of her skin-baring display.

The upload was an instant hit as it received more than 18,800 likes and 160-plus comments in under two hours. Plenty of fans praised her in the comments section.

“Such a big influence to the younger generation! Keeping it real and always does!,” one person wrote with a praising hands and sparkle emoji.

“So inspiring to all women!,” another wrote with a heart eye face.

“Damn girl,” a third comment read with three green hearts.

It followed another stunning post from the personal trainer earlier this month in which she showed off her curves in another a green ensemble. Gabby shared a series of videos as she worked out a sports bra and skintight shorts to teach her 1.1 million followers some moves.