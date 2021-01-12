Jilissa Zoltko Flaunts Sculpted Body & Perky Booty In White Thong Bikini For New Beach Photos

Jilissa Zoltko served up a killer look on Monday, January 11, treating her 1 million Instagram fans to a saucy new update. The American bombshell shared two snapshots which captured her soaking up the sun while sporting a scanty two-piece swimsuit that showcased her flawless figure.

Jilissa was snapped at a beach in her barely there attire, enjoying the warm sunshine. According to the geotag, the racy pictures were taken in Saint Barthélemy, a French-speaking Caribbean island.

In the first snap, the babe stood in a shallow part of the sea with the water up to her hips. She had her toned backside directed to the camera, giving a nice look at her round booty. The hot law student looked over her shoulder and gazed into the lens with her right hand shielding her eyes from the bright glare of the sun, which illuminated her complexion and curves.

The second image caught Jilissa in a similar pose. This time, she had her eyes closed and sported a big smile which displayed her pearly whites. The blue sky filled with clouds, the vast ocean, several boats, and the shoreline made up the background.

The Miami-based influencer sported an all-white bikini set from a brand called Montce Swim. The swimwear was made of ribbed material and included a tiny top which hugged her shapely bust. The straps went over her shoulders, accentuating her slim arms.

She wore matching bottoms that perfectly fit her slender frame, highlighting the curves of her hips. The thong displayed her pert posterior, while the color of her bathing suit made her tanned skin pop.

Jilissa opted to wear several accessories, including a gold bangle, a ring, and a pair of dainty studs. She styled her long, blond locks into a sleek bun.

In the caption, Jilissa noted that she missed the location. Avid followers of the model know that she spent some time at the island, as seen in her recent social media posts.

Like most of her shares, this new addition proved to be a hit. The update amassed more than 58,600 likes and over 700 comments in less than a day. Many of her fans dropped compliments and praise in the comments section, while others chimed in with a string of emoji.

“You are so beautiful, and the views are amazing. You are meant to flaunt that fantastic body,” a user wrote.

“I am in awe of your perfectly shaped buns,” commented another admirer.