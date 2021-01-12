Christina Milian Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In Crop Top & Skimpy Swimsuit Bottoms

Christina Milian updated fans on Instagram with a series of new snapshots of herself. The singer is currently pregnant with her third child and continues to impress her followers with her drop-dead gorgeous beauty.

The “When You Look At Me” hitmaker stunned in a snakeskin-print crop top that featured a small turtleneck. The item of clothing had long sleeves and appeared fairly tight-fitted. Milian showed off her growing baby bump and teamed her look with leopard-print swimsuit bottoms. The entertainer is a fan of body art and showcased the large tattoo inked on the side of her hip. She accessorized herself with a pair of stylish shades, a ring, and earrings. Milian kept her nails short for the occasion and tied back her dark hair.

The 39-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured from a lower angle in front of a beautiful clear blue sky and the sea. She raised one hand to her sunglasses, which were placed on top of her head, and gazed down directly at the camera lens with a smile. She held onto a black snorkel mask and was clearly glowing.

In the next slide, Milian was captured standing on a rock from head-to-toe. She lifted both her arms above her head flashed a peace sign with head hands. Milian covered her eyes with her shades and rested her left foot on tiptoes. She sported a huge radiant smile and appeared to be living her best life.

In the third and final frame, Milian took a selfie with the snorkel mask on top of her head.

The Love Don’t Cost a Thing actress is a celebrity ambassador for Fashion Nova and credited the brand for her attire.

In the span of 13 hours, her post racked up more than 250,000 likes and over 800 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.4 million followers.

“Pregnancy looks really good on you,” one user wrote.

“You look so happy just GLOWING!” another person shared.

“One of the most adorable and cutest faces on the planet,” remarked a third fan.

“You are adorable,” a fourth admirer commented, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Milian. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she got soaking wet in a matching khaki green two-piece. Milian sported her curly hair down and wore small stud earrings. She was photographed in the sea in front of a number of palm trees.