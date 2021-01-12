Sex Pistols Guitarist Steve Jones’ Story Will Become Six-Episode Limited Series ‘Pistol’ On FX

Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones’ memoir, titled Lonely Boy: Tales From a Sex Pistol, will be the basis for a six-episode limited series titled Pistol that will air on FX. It will document the creation and music of the legendary punk rock band. The network made the announcement on its official Instagram page where they revealed Danny Boyle — director of Trainspotting and Yesterday and winner of an Academy Award for 2009’s Slumdog Millionaire — will helm the film.

The Hollywood Reporter noted that Pistol will tell the guitarist’s story. Steve co-founded the band.

The series will reportedly cover Steve’s life as a young man and his pivotal meeting with designers Vivienne Westwood and Malcolm McLaren at their King’s Road Boutique, named SEX. It was there that Steve and his pals gathered and launched the Sex Pistols.

Their look, music, and attitude would ultimately usher in the birth of London’s punk scene in the 1970s.

The movie will reportedly document the band’s meteoritic rise and fall.

Danny shared a statement with The Hollywood Reporter, explaining what fans could expect from the project.

“Imagine breaking into the world of ‘The Crown’ and ‘Downton Abbey’ with your mates and screaming your songs and your fury at all they represent. This is the moment that British society and culture changed forever,” he said.

He continued by calling the creation of the punk legends “pivotal” to British street culture during a time when young people had the stage and expressed their fury and their fashion, contrasted against the straight-laced British establishment of the era.

The director added that at the center of the story would be Steve and how he got to be, in his own words, “the 94th greatest guitarist of all time.”

The film will star Anson Boon (1917) as John Lydon and Louis Partridge (Enola Holmes) as Sid Vicious. Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams will play Pamela Rooke, aka Jordan, whom the group met when she worked at the aforementioned boutique, reported the BBC.

The Sex Pistols released a studio album — Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols — in 1977.

Fans of the band and their story couldn’t contain their excitement at the news. They shared their remarks in the comments section of the FX Instagram post.

“I cannot think of a person more qualified to take this on then than Danny Boyle. Amazing,” penned one user.

“I literally cannot wait for this,” wrote a second follower.

“Say no more,” exclaimed a third Instagram user.

“Ummmmm yes! This had better be good,” remarked a fourth fan.