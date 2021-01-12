WWE Rumors: At Least Four Superstars Recently Tested Positive For COVID-19, Per Dave Meltzer

Hours before this week’s Monday Night Raw went on air, it was reported that Drew McIntyre tested positive for COVID-19 and wouldn’t be appearing in person on the show. According to a new report, it’s not just the current WWE Champion who recently came down with the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, as there are a few others on various brands who received the same results.

As quoted by Ringside News on Tuesday morning, Dave Meltzer note on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that there are at least four people, including McIntyre, who “have, or just got over” COVID-19. He added that there was one superstar from Friday Night SmackDown who was scheduled to appear on last week’s episode but was pulled at the last minute due to their positive test result.

In addition to McIntyre and the unnamed SmackDown performer, Meltzer mentioned two other individuals — a “big star” who “just came back” after battling the virus, as well as another person from NXT. He also noted that there may be other superstars who will be kept off television tapings in the meantime for contact tracing purposes.

Although there have been several other WWE performers and employees who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic started early last year, McIntyre’s case was unique as it marked the first time the company acknowledged the coronavirus on its programming. As reported by Sportskeeda, the Scotsman addressed fans on this week’s Raw in a video where he mentioned the virus by its name, admitted that he is not suffering from any symptoms while in quarantine, and warned people to take the health crisis seriously.

WWE

Commenting on the matter on the outlet’s Legion of Raw podcast, veteran wrestling booker and writer Vince Russo seemed to allude at the possibility of multiple cases within the promotion, teasing that McIntyre’s big announcement was a sign that company chairman Vince McMahon has finally “tapped out” to the coronavirus.

“That is a big moment when his Champion is basically putting COVID over. That is so, unless today was the end of the line, because either this was really shoddy booking or a lot of people had COVID.”

The decision to make McIntyre’s COVID-19 diagnosis public was a significant departure from WWE’s previous stance on the matter, where employees were allegedly discouraged from going public with their condition. Former on-air personality Renee Paquette (formerly Renee Young) was one of the first individuals in the promotion to do so, and in a September 2020 interview, she confirmed that her decision to publicly reveal her positive test result was “not well received” by officials.