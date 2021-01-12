Kami Osman Flaunts Sideboob & Taut Tummy In Skimpy Printed Bikini

Kami Osman made her 578,000 followers happy with a brand-new bikini update added to her Instagram page on January 12. The hot Canadian model took to the photo-sharing app to post a sexy photo of herself rocking a skimpy bikini which put her killer curves front and center.

In the saucy snapshot, Kami could be seen confidently flaunting her insanely toned figure in front of the camera in her barely there outfit. Longtime fans of the influencer know that she loves going to hotels and resorts. As seen in many of her posts, she takes photos inside hotel rooms. The latest image was no different, as the influencer apparently chose one part of her accommodations as the photo shoot location.

In the snap, Kami stood against a tiled wall, possibly inside a bathroom. The area was dimly lit, but her curves were illuminated by a yellow light coming from another area of the room. The babe stood with her body turned partially sideways. She looked straight ahead and let her arms hang by her sides.

The Kim Kardashian lookalike sported a scanty bikini top with various colors, including white, brown, and yellow. The tiny triangle cups revealed some sideboob, and the deep neckline allowed her to expose plenty of cleavage.

She wore a matching pair of bottoms that had a low-cut front, exposing plenty of skin around her midsection. Fans also couldn’t help but notice her taut stomach and abs, expressing their thoughts in the comments section. The high cut on the sides helped highlight her curvy hips, as well as her thighs.

Kami chose to wear her brunette locks down in a mostly straight hairstyle. She let the long strands fall over her shoulders and down her back.

In the caption, Kami revealed that her bathing suit was from a brand called Mulholland Hunter. She also noted that a new collection will launch very soon. She made sure to tag the brand in both the caption and the picture.

As of this writing, the latest share has pulled in more than 13,500 likes and about 80 comments. The comments section was filled with messages and compliments from avid admirers and fellow influencers. Several followers struggled with the right words to express their thoughts and chimed in with a trail of emoji instead.

“You look super hot!!! Better than Kim, for sure,” a fan commented.

“What a lovely body shape! Great job on maintaining it,” gushed another admirer.