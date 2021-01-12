Victoria’s Secret Model Georgia Fowler Gets Soaking Wet, Bends Over In Low-Cut Bikini

The lingerie model sizzled in a series of beach photos.

Victoria’s Secret model Georgia Fowler pulled some sultry poses as she got soaking wet in a bikini for a stunning Instagram upload. The New Zealand-born supermodel posted a batch of photos to her account on January 11 that showed her in the water in a black two-piece.

The first shot captured Georgia on her back as she flashed her tanned décolletage and cleavage in a low-cut black bikini top. The former Project Runway New Zealand host gave a sultry look and rocked an open black-and-white striped cardigan.

She tagged several accounts on the photo, including that of stylists Karla Clarke and Caroline Tran, makeup artist Filomena Natoli, and photographer Daniel Goode.

The second snap was taken from a little further away. Georgia was still on her back with both arms out as she flaunted her long legs and slim waist in high-waisted plain black bottoms that sat almost in line with her navel.

Georgia posed on the beach for the third photo and got down on the sand while propping herself up on her left arm. She again flaunted her toned tummy in what appeared to be the same bottoms, this time pairing it with a white crop top as she covered part of her face with her arm.

For the final photos, Georgia splashed around in the ocean. She bent over and dangled both hands in the water as she turned to look at the camera while flaunting her long, toned legs.

For the final upload, she posed again in the cardigan, with her soaking wet brunette locks pushed back as she put her head down to the water.

The post amassed 8,800-plus likes and more than 40 comments, proving popular.

“If mermaid angels existed it would be u,” one person wrote in the comments section.

“Really WOW,” another user wrote alongside two fire emoji.

“Oozing with glamour and hotness,” a third person noted alongside a double heart and two red heart symbols.

“So beautiful,” another added with a blue heart.

The latest bikini shots came after Georgia revealed her flawless figure on Instagram earlier this month. She flashed plenty of skin in an emerald two-piece while she lay down on the sand for the upload, in which she shared some of her favorite moments of 2020.

Georgia also reminisced about her cover shoots for ELLE and Numero magazine, and inserted a sweet photo that showed her holding hands with her boyfriend, Nathan Dalah.