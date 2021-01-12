Jessica Simpson’s Baby Birdie Looks Just Like Her In Gucci-Wearing IG Pic

The 'Open Book' author's youngest child rocked a Gucci hat in a sweet new photo.

Jessica Simpson thrilled Instagram fans with the latest photo of her 1-year-old daughter, Birdie Mae Johnson.

In a new post uploaded to social media, the singer and designer shared her youngest child’s fashion sense as she wore a high-end hat from a famous fashion house.

In the pic, baby Birdie wore a black and white ruffled bathing suit and a matching oversized Gucci sunhat. The adorable toddler looked off to the side as she sat in a chair. Jessica captioned the pic with a homage to her “beautiful Bird.”

The Open Book author’s sweet snap received a slew of comments from fans and famous friends.

Several commenters raved about what a fashionista Birdie is, just shy of 2 years old. Others were envious of the toddler’s hat and said they needed one just like it.

“Gucci coochi coo! Adorable,” one fan wrote.

“I want that Gucci hat,” another devotee added.

“I can’t believe I’m jealous of a little kid’s hat. Lucky little [duck],” a third user chimed in.

“Bird got more game than me,” another fan wrote.

Jessica is a mom of three, sharing kids Maxi Drew, 8, Ace Knute, 7, and Birdie with husband Eric Johnson. While all three kids favor their famous mama, Birdie looks the most like her even at her young age. In the comments, many followers noted that the fashionable Birdie is her 40-year-old mom’s twin.

Birdie has more in common with her mother than just her looks. The blond-haired baby already has a love for shoes. Fans know that Jessica is a major shoe fanatic, and in November she posted to Instagram, seen here, to reveal that the toddler “definitely” takes after her when it comes to fashionable footwear.

“Her second word was ‘Shoes!'” Jessica wrote. ” She demands to switch shoes 4x a day, and it doesn’t even matter whose.”

The former Newlyweds star revealed that Birdie even wears her big brother Ace’s shoes and her dad’s giant footwear around the house.

As for those designer labels, Jessica has been known to rock the Gucci name just like her daughter. The gorgeous star has been photographed many times in the past wearing sunglasses by the Italian fashion house as well as hoodies, designer coats, and more.

In a 2018 Instagram post, which can be seen here, Jessica posed in a red jacket, slip dress, black sunglasses and more Gucci wear as she captioned her pic, “Day To Night #GUCCI.”