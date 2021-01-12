WWE Rumors: Company Reportedly Considering Romance Angle Between Hall Of Famer & ‘Monday Night Raw’ Superstar

On last week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, Ric Flair was on the show to support his daughter, Charlotte Flair in her match against Lacey Evans. However, during the showdown, he and Evans seemingly bonded with each other. On last night’s program, Flair returned to help Evans defeat his daughter. According to Cageside Seats, this could be because they’re about to become an on-screen couple.

Cageside Seats was following up on speculation that was put forward by Jim Ross last week. During an episode of his Grilling JR podcast, the legendary announcer claimed that WWE officials wanted to feature more romantic angles on the weekly television shows. Evans and Flair’s prospective relationship angle could end up being one of several that’s in the works.

Evans added fuel to the rumors courtesy of an Instagram post following the latest episode of the red brand’s weekly show. The “Sassy Southern Belle” shared a snap of her and the Hall of Famer celebrating her victory, revealing all the traits she found attractive about him.

In her post, Evans stated that she was a fan of his money and suits. She also noted that she liked having him by her side in order to gain leverage over Charlotte. The upload suggested that their relationship will be one which sees Evans manipulate the 71-year-old to boost her own agenda.

Of course, what makes this romance drama different from other recent ones is the age gap between Flair and Evans. The latter is only 30 years old. This suggests that the company’s creative team is opting for shock value, which they haven’t shied away from in the past.

WWE has portrayed couples with a massive age difference between them in the past. During the Ruthless Aggression Era, Dawn Marie got one over on Torrie Wilson by marrying her real-life father. The storyline culminated with Al Wilson dying of a heart attack following a sultry segment with Marie.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, the promotion attracted some controversy for the relationship storyline involving Buddy Murphy and Aalyah Mysterio on Friday Night SmackDown. Some fans and pundits deemed it inappropriate due to Aalyah only being 19 at the time.

It remains to be seen if Flair and Evans’ angle will be more warmly received than the other mentioned examples. However, fans might be pleased to see “The Nature Boy” given a meaningful role to play on Raw, as opposed to him only featuring in occasional cameos.