Louisa Johnson Shows Off Chest Tattoo In Skimpy Lace-Up Top & Unzipped Denim Bottoms

Louisa Johnson updated fans on the day of her birthday with a series of new pics on Instagram. The British singer is no stranger to showing off her attire via the social media platform and wore an eye-catching number for her most recent post.

The “So Good” hitmaker stunned in a low-cut purple top that featured a lace-up detailing at the front. The item of clothing was quite revealing and showcased her decolletage and midriff. Johnson showed off the small triangular-shaped tattoo inked on her chest and accessorized herself with a necklace. The long-sleeved garment was fairly loose-fitted and paired with denim bottoms, that were left unzipped. She opted for a number of rings and painted her short nails with a coat of light blue polish. Johnson styled long, wavy blond hair down in waves and pushed over to one side.

The 23-year-old treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured behind fairy lights that were dangling in front of her. Johnson stood by open doors and flashed her pearly whites directly at the camera lens. The songstress was snapped with the majority of her locks over her left shoulder and while it was dark outside.

In the next slide, the X Factor winner shared a close-up snap that showcased her radiant smile.

In the fourth and final pic, Johnson held onto the lights and looked fixated on something to her right.

In the span of 17 hours, her post racked up more than 36,000 likes and over 280 comments, proving to be very popular with her 829,000 followers.

“Happiest birthday to you!! You look absolutely stunning,” one user wrote.

“You are a great and beautiful gift for us dear Louisa,” another person shared.

“Happiness looks gorgeous on ya,” remarked a third fan.

“True beauty inside and out,” a fourth admirer commented.

According to Famous Birthdays, Johnson celebrated her big day on January 11 and is the most popular celebrity with the first name Louisa.

The entertainer recently made headlines after fans of The Masked Singer stated they think she could be participating on the show as Sausage. They have yet to be unmasked and currently remain in the competition.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sausage hinted they may have previously appeared on The X Factor. They have a powerful voice and are clearly female. Other popular guesses for Sausage include actress Sheridan Smith and soulful singer Joss Stone. Johnson has yet to respond to the rumors and hasn’t given any indication that she may be on the show.