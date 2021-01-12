Natalie Roser & Friends Leave Very Little To The Imagination In Tiny Bikinis While Playing On The Beach

Natalie Roser returned to her social media account with an offering that delighted her 1.3 million followers. She shared a video that showed her and a couple of models during a photo shoot. Natalie, Shannon Lawson, and Tilly Smith played around on a beach at sunset, sparking a lot of excitement among her fans.

The Aussie beauty took to Instagram on Monday to share the titillating video. In her caption, she mentioned that she and her “girls” were doing their first shoot for the year. They were modeling swimsuits for Ark Swimwear in the heat of an Australian summer.

The bikini maven looked stunning in a red bikini that clung to her voluptuous figure. The bandeau-style swimsuit had a deeply scooped neckline that revealed her ample cleavage. On her lower half, she wore a tiny thong that allowed her to flaunt her booty.

Natalie styled her hair in a side part. Her blond mane fell down her back and shoulders in casual disarray

Likewise, Shannon ad Tilly also wore tiny swimsuits. They looked smoking hot as they cavorted along the sand and put their curvaceous assets on display.

The trio took to an idyllic beach at sunset. In the background, the ocean frothed and foamed while the rocks glistened. The sun’s harsh light cast the ladies in deep shadow.

At the beginning of the clip, the ladies stood arm-in-arm and beamed at the camera. They tried various poses while clinging on to each other before the video transitioned. The models laughed and fluffed their hair while enjoying each other’s company. Natalie stood with her back to the lens, showing off her pert booty. In the final scene, the trio ran and skipped across the sand toward the camera.

Natalie’s fans loved the update. Over 12,000 have already liked the offering, and it has also received 226 comments.

One fan was so impressed by the fun that they needed directions.

“Which way is the beach?” they wanted to know.

Another mused about the paradise setting.

“This must be heaven,” they teased.

An admirer noted that the models seemed to be enjoying themselves in the clip.

“Looks like you had a lot of fun! Gorgeous women,” they raved.

A fourth Instagram was taken by the blonde’s beauty.

“Natalie, you are so gorgeous,” they gushed.

Natalie looked stunning in a recent update. She showed off her bronzed skin in a white bikini that hugged her curves in all the right places. At the time, she said that she needed to get in some “recovery swims.”