Victoria’s Secret Angel Sara Sampaio Sizzles In Tiny Bikini And Daisy Dukes In Hot Beach Photos

The 'Sports Illustrated' model wowed in a string two-piece.

Sara Sampaio beat the winter heat in a series of stunning photos posted to Instagram this week. The Portuguese Victoria’s Secret and Sports Illustrated model wowed in three snaps shared to her account on January 11 when she hit the beach in a string bikini top and short Daisy Dukes.

For the first photo, the star flashed her stunning smile as she stood on the sand. She rocked a skimpy plain black triangle top that plunged low at the chest with thin strings tied around her neck and back as she flashed her tanned, toned arms and décolletage.

She draped a white shirt around her elbows and gave a peak at her slim waist in her high-waisted cut-offs. Her dark blue bottoms were high-waisted and sat in line with her naval with heavily frayed edges that finished high on her muscular thighs.

Sara wore her brunette locks in a chic bun and accessorized with several gold necklaces and gold hoop earrings as she posed in front of the ocean with a large rock formation behind her.

For the second snap, Sara smiled with her lips together and gave the camera a sultry look over her left shoulder while exposing her bare back and showed off her natural beauty.

In the third and final photo, she stood side on and stretched her arms out behind her as the shirt blew in the breeze. She continued to show off her showstopping smile and tilted her head towards the beating down sun as only one small cloud was visible in the sky. Sara hung sunglasses off one of her back pockets.

The 29-year-old captioned the upload with a sunshine and flower emoji. It was an instant hit with her 7.5 million followers, amassing more than 180,500 likes and 510-plus comments in under 16 hours.

“Omgg so gorgeous!!,” one person wrote with a heart eye face.

“You look gorgeous Where is it? Nice beach,” another commented with an angel emoji.

“Love seeing you happy Sara!!,” a third comment read with a smiley face and a red heart.

“So beautiful and sweet,” a fourth fan wrote.

The snaps followed another sizzling swimwear upload from the supermodel earlier this month. In another skin-baring photo, she rocked a tiny yellow bikini as she sat on a large elevated branch next to a waterfall.

Sara looked happy and healthy as she grinned and threw up her arms while soaking wet.

“Chasing waterfalls,” she captioned the shot.