Tahlia Skaines Kneels In The Sand Wearing A Tiny Black Bikini

Tahlia Skaines made her 578,000 followers happy after adding a smoking-hot snapshot to her Instagram feed on Tuesday, January 12. The Australian model rocked a black two-piece swimsuit that showcased her ample assets and bombshell curves.

Tahlia was photographed at the beach in her barely there attire, kneeling on the fine, white sand. According to the geotag, the saucy snap was taken at the lovely Whitehaven Beach. She posed by tugging the side of her bottoms, pulling the waistband up. The babe appeared to be staring at something that caught her attention. The bright sunlight illuminated her bronze tan and enviable curves. The blue sky filled with clouds, the clear turquoise blue water, and some boats made up the background of the shot.

The 23-year-old hottie rocked a scanty bikini set. The top boasted tiny triangle cups that were padded but were cut so small that it failed to cover the entirety of her bust. A glimpse of her sideboob was noticeable from certain angles. The plunging neckline exposed an ample amount of her cleavage, which made some viewers happy. The piece had thin straps that were tied over her neck, with another pair of strings secured around her back for support.

Tahlia sported a matching bottom that was just as revealing. It featured high leg cuts that helped showcase her toned thighs and accentuate her slender hips. The waistband clung high to her hips, flaunting her taut tummy and abs. The thong design allowed her to flaunt her perky booty. The dark ensemble emphasized her sun-kissed skin.

Tahlia wore her favorite pair of oversized hoop earrings, studs, a bracelet, and a ring as accessories. She wore her straight, platinum blond hair in a center part and tied its long strands into a bun, keeping all of her locks away from her body.

In the caption, the influencer shared her thoughts on taking another trip in her home country. She urged her followers to share some of their favorite destinations in Australia. She also added emoji as not to make the caption look boring.

Like most of her sexy shares, this recent addition proved to be a popular one. The newest update amassed more than 3,300 likes and over 60 comments in just a few hours of upload. Many of her avid admirers, including fellow models, dropped compliments and gushing messages in the comments section. Countless fans also sent in their suggestions. Several others chimed in with a mix of emoji.

“South Australia! The beaches are phenomenal, and our wine region!! Amazing,” a social media user commented.

“Oh, wow! You look so hot and beautiful! Most of the beaches here you have already visited.Though there are some hidden gems. Can I send you a DM?” wrote another follower.