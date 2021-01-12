Abby Dowse Flaunts Tantalizing Cleavage & Bare Thighs In Sexy Babydoll For Smoking-Hot Selfie

When it comes to showing off her incredible curves on Instagram, model Abby Dowse is in a class all by herself. On Tuesday, the Australian beauty spiced up her already tempting timeline with a sizzling mirror selfie in which she flaunted her smoking-hot body while wearing very revealing lingerie, bringing some serious heat to the app.

The blond bombshell smoldered in a sexy black lace babydoll that left barely anything to the imagination due to its see-through nature and racy design. The gauzy number was cinched just below the chest, splitting down the middle and exposing her trim midriff as it draped over her hips. Minuscule, triangle-shaped cups afforded a great view of her perky assets, while the plummeting neckline left her cleavage on show. Her busty curves were further emphasized by a pair of thin straps going over the cups, which created a cage-style pattern that arrested attention.

The one-piece was trimmed with dainty fringes that further drew the gaze toward Abby’s voluptuous curves. Also of note was its daringly short length. It grazed the top of her sculpted thighs, leaving her lean legs completely within view of the camera.

Abby accentuated her chiseled pins with semi-sheer stockings that stretched just above the knee. She finished off the seductive look with a scanty lingerie bottom, which sported a small lacy front that offered little coverage to her flawless figure. The item had narrow sides that came up above her hips, highlighting her waist and hourglass frame. A thin string ran along the low-dipping waistline, drawing attention to her impossibly flat tummy and matching the strappy design of the top.

The 31-year-old spruced up the hot look with an entire collection of gold jewelry. She rocked a sizeable ring on each index finger, as well as a set of bracelets and large hoop earrings. A layered necklace adorned her décolletage, ensuring that all eyes were glued to her bared cleavage. A pair of glossy pumps added height to her statuesque figure. Her tousled hair was styled with a deep side part, tumbling over her shoulder and arm in messy waves.

The sultry blonde posed with her legs spread, playfully tugging on the hem of her babydoll as she cocked her hip.

In her caption, Abby credited Missy Empire for the seductive look, expressing her love for black lace with a dark heart emoji.

Plenty of her followers took a cue from the Aussie hottie, filling the comments section of the post with dark hearts.

“You look exceptionally elegant in the black lace, Abby,” one person complimented her provocative appearance.

“So gorgeous! Love this on you,” said another fan.

“Simply stunning, those stockings are fabulous,” read a third message, trailed by a string of flames.

“Perfect in every way,” gushed a fourth admirer.