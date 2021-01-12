Qimmah Russo Flaunts Enviable Curves In Skintight Satin Dress

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo has impressed her 1.6 Instagram followers with her latest fashion update. The post, which went live on Monday, January 11, featured the celebrity sporting a stunning white evening gown that perfectly showcased her chiseled physique.

Standing with her back to the camera, Qimmah wore a sleek dress that clung tightly to her form as she posed. As a result of this, her pert derriere was certainly one of the major focal points, as was Qimmah’s trademark grin.

The long sheath had a plunging back and showed off plenty of the fitness guru’s toned back. Dainty shoestring straps went over Qimmah’s muscular shoulders and were clasped in the back, giving it a halterneck appearance from the front.

The model posed with her back arched and her arms bent. Her hands were positioned somewhat in front of her chest and this drew attention to the hint of sideboob that was present.

Qimmah’s long dark curls were parted in the middle and pulled back off her face in a half-ponytail. However, plenty of hair still cascaded down her back. She completed the look with a pair of large silver hoop earrings and a couple of diamond studs.

She stood in front of an open door and the wooden siding next to her indicated that she was outside when the stunning snap was taken. In the caption, she credited ShotBySham as being responsible for her latest Instagram post.

Qimmah’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. It only took an hour to rack up 7,000 likes and more than 120 comments from her avid supporters.

“SLAYER Russo,” one follower declared in the comments section.

“Gorgeous.!!! I love the versatility in what you’re wearing these days,” a fan gushed.

“You look great in white,” another user stated.

“Majestic wom[a]n,” a fourth person wrote, also using a variety of emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her followers also opted to use emoji rather than words as a way to capture how they felt about the gorgeous update. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variations of the heart emoji. And, as is usually the case with her posts, the muscly arm also got a serious workout in the comments section as well.

Qimmah likes to provide a variety of content for those following her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week she flaunted her finely-tuned body while wearing a teeny multicolored bikini. She posted the update to prove that working out does not make a woman “manly.” Of course, her legions of fans were quick to agree that there was definitely nothing manly about Qimmah.