Jennifer Lee Sizzles In Sparkly Bustier & Ripped White Jeans: ‘Super Warm Or Super Icy’

Jennifer Lee delighted her Instagram followers with several sexy stills of her modeling clothing from White Fox Boutique and footwear from Franco Sarto. Los Angeles photographer Ryan Chua snapped reality TV star’s pictures for the photoshoot.

In the photos, the former The Challenge contestant stood in front of a gray industrial building with large pane glass windows. She wore a sparkly silver bustier with structured cups that ended several inches above her navel. The straps hung from her shapely shoulders, and the garment pushed up Jennifer’s breasts so that a generous amount of cleavage pressed over the neckline. She paired the lingerie-inspired top with matching skinny jeans that stopped right before her belly button, emphasizing her flat tummy and slender waist. The pants featured a variety of trendy rips and frays. She wore matching high-heeled leather booties.

Jennifer accessorized with two chunky bracelets. In one hand she held a Dior back with a large strap that featured the brand’s name prominently. The model wore her long brunette hair in large open curls that cascaded over one shoulder and down her back from a side part, hanging nearly to her waist. She shared a total of four images that featured her in different poses in the same outfit.

Instagrammers showed Jennifer’s post plenty of love, with more than 2,14o hit the like button, expressing their appreciation of the sensual look. Dozens also took the time to leave a positive comment, with several choosing the flame to express that they thought she looked hot.

“Oh, look at you, Jen! You are so sexy and gorgeous in these photos. You look super hot,” enthused one fan who added a peach, flame, and red lips.

“Wow, babe! You’re very sexy, honey. I love you. Hugs and kisses to my darling. Boo boo, you’re an amazing baby. A real cutie pie,” a second devotee declared along with several tulips, roses, and heart-kiss emoji.

“Whoever made up that no white after Labor Day is a fool. You can wear white anytime you want! I’m totally obsessed with this look. I mean, look at those legs! Wow,” a fourth Instagram user gushed along with a thumbs up and a red heart-eye smiley.

Jennifer often shares pictures of herself modeling various outfits and swimsuits. She also shows off her workouts sometimes. The Inquisitr previously reported that she shared a throwback of herself in a skimpy titian bikini while enjoying the ocean in the moonlight during a visit to Tulum.