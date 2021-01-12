Eminem’s Daughter, Hailie Jade, Shows Some Skin In A Ribbed Bralette And Pajama Bottoms

Hailie posed in front of a Christmas tree in a throwback pic.

Hailie Jade flaunted her abs in an ensemble that revealed some skin while still looking warm and cozy. On Monday, the 25-year-old daughter of “Stan” rapper Eminem took to Instagram to show off her take on loungewear by sharing a throwback pic with a festive touch.

Hailie has carved out a place for herself on social media as a fashion influencer who rarely rocks racy outfits. However, she did give her 2 million followers a good look at her toned tummy in her latest share. Her ensemble included a light gray ribbed bralette top. The piece featured a Henley-style design with three buttons in the front. The closures spanned from the top of the neckline to the bottom of the garment. Its low scoop neck displayed Hailie’s smooth décolletage, while its hemline hugged her right below the the bust. This ensured that the fit model’s washboard stomach was on display.

Over the bralette, she wore a cream-colored coat with a zipper front and a high collar. The lightweight jacket was unzipped with the collar folded back. She teamed her tops with a pair of flannel pajama pants that boasted a classic plaid pattern in various shades of green. Her comfy bottoms had cuffed ankles and a drawstring waistband that was tied snugly around her trim midsection right at the navel.

She elevated the coziness factor of her outfit further by wearing a pair of charcoal gray chenille socks on her feet and a lighter gray knit beanie on her head. The hat was topped with a large yarn pompom.

Hailie marked herself as a Friends fan by holding a “Central Perk” coffee cup. She posed in front of a fully decorated Christmas tree that had been set up beside a curved staircase. The walls behind the tree were white and unadorned. Because more than one color in the model’s background coordinated with her outfit, this helped make the overall image exceptionally aesthetically pleasing.

In her caption, Hailie revealed that her photo was taken early last week. She joked about believing that “the worst thing” she was going to experience at the time was taking her Christmas tree down, and she begged the rest of 2021 to improve after its tumultuous first few days. Her pic and her plea were rewarded with over 100,000 likes and an avalanche of messages from her followers. Many of them praised her style.

“That outfit is dope Hailie!!” wrote one fan.

“You look stunning! It is so freaking hard to fit a beanie on your head so you don’t look like an egg, I fail at that, you slay it every time,” another admirer commented.

“It’s a bit scary what is happening in the USA. Hope things get better soon. The pants are absolutely amazing. And these colors,” read a third message.