Georgia Gibbs Slays In White Bathing Suit As She Gets Playful On A Swing

Georgia Gibbs stunned many of her 717,000 Instagram followers on Monday, January 11, with her most recent post. The Australian model took to the popular social media platform to post a series of snapshots of herself being playful outdoors as she sported a stylish bathing suit that highlighted her fit body.

The snapshots showed Gibbs — who is best known for being featured in the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue — posing on a rope swing set. In the first shot, she was captured from the front as she sat still. The other three featured her as she swung back and forth, with the last two framing her from the back.

Gibbs sizzled in a white two-piece bathing suit that contrasted with her sun-kissed complexion. It featured an interesting bikini top featuring a wide bodice that extended past her sternum. It also included an underwire structure that pushed against her chest, enhancing her cleavage.

Gibbs paired it with matching bottoms with mediums sides that sat high, baring her curvy hips and shapely quads.

Gibbs used the caption space to encourage her followers to “play, be silly, smile,” reminding them that, while the world seems to be upside-down, the future includes plenty of “goodness” to look forward to. She also revealed that her swimsuit belongs to the line she designed in partnership with Kopper & Zink Swim, sharing the details of this particular style.

The post proved to be a hit among her many fans. Within half a day of being published, it has attracted more than 15,900 likes and upwards of 100 comments. They took to the comments section to interact with Gibbs, thanking her for her words while also complimenting her on her collection and natural beauty.

“Such a natural beauty!!! These photos are so fun,” one user wrote.

“The hills are alive with the sound of Georgia and Thomas,” joked another one of her fans, referring to her boyfriend, whom she credited for taking the photos.

“Your hair is getting so long now,” a third fan chimed in, including a couple of heart-eyes emoji after the words.

“I just bought some of these bathers! Can not wait to get them,” replied a fourth fan.

Ever since the line came out, Gibbs has dedicated a good amount of Instagram space to promote it. She did it again on December 30 when she shared a series of pics of herself frolicking in the ocean while wearing a blue two-piece from the collection, as The Inquisitr pointed out. She used the opportunity to urge her followers to use the holidays to spend more time with loved ones while enjoying fun activities instead of being glued to their screens.