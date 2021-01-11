Camila Bernal Puts Buns On Display In White Thong And Tailored Jacket As She Leans Over A Chair

Instagram model Camila Bernal impressed her 1.5 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Monday, January 11, showed the celebrity rocking a skimpy white thong and matching jacket. As she leaned forward over a chair, she gave a seductive glance at her intended audience.

In the caption, she stated that if people were going to call her “a b**ch,” then they had better make sure that they put the term “boss” in front of their statement. Of course, many of her avid supporters were quick to agree.

Camila posed in front of a white background. A spotlight was pointed directly at her and highlighted not only her gorgeous tan but how her pale outfit complimented it.

Sharing two alluring shots, the pose was very similar in both. Camila leaned her forearms over the back of an office chair, keeping a straight back as she did so.

The thong sat high over her hips and the side-on shot meant that the curve of her ample buns was certainly the focal point. A fitted jacket covered the upper portion of her body and was unbuttoned as she looked over one shoulder. With the spotlight firmly on the celebrity, the glow made her tanned thighs look bronzed.

Her dark locks were straightened and parted off-center. As she posed, her hair cascaded down over her back. Several strands also escaped and tumbled down over her shoulders.

Camila’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the images. Within two hours, the set had already racked up more than 9,700 likes and plenty of comments from her dedicated fans.

“Boss b*tch rocking that [peach emoji],” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Wow beautiful curves,” a fan declared.

“You are so sexy nice legs,” another user gushed.

“You look amazing. Love the outfit,” a fourth person wrote, also peppering their statement with an array of various emoji.

In fact, many of her followers opted to use emoji rather than words in an attempt to convey how they felt about the images. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variants of the heart ones. However, with her buns on display, it came as no surprise to see the regular use of the peach one as well.

Camila often flaunts her buxom figure when it comes to selecting content for her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week she captivated her audience by releasing a slo-mo clip of herself doing a twirl while wearing a skimpy bikini. Needless to say, her supporters couldn’t wait to voice their opinion on that update.