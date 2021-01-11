Jessica Killings Leaves Little To Imagination In Scanty White-Lace Lingerie

American fitness model and actress Jessica Killings captured the attention of thousands of her 1.9 million Instagram followers on Monday, January 11, when she shared a sizzling-hot new image of herself in a scanty outfit.

The 30-year-old looked to be captured in her kitchen as a large countertop and cabinets filled the background behind her. Jessica took center stage as she struck a sultry pose.

She stood with the front of her figure facing the camera as she leaned back into her left arm, which was resting on the countertop. She tilted her head slightly downwards and wore a pout on her face as she stared into the camera’s lens. With her right hand, she held up a glass filled with a red liquid. Captured next to her was a plastic white container from 1ST Phorm, a fitness and health supplement company.

Her mid-length ash-brown hair, which featured partial highlights, was parted in the middle and styled in loose curls that fell around her shoulders. She wore her nails short and natural.

Jessica’s curvaceous physique was easily on display in a skimpy white lingerie set. Her top featured two thin adjustable shoulder straps, satin bows, underwire, and floral lace half-cups that exposed an ample amount of cleavage and sideboob. She teamed the top with matching, scantily cut panties that also left little to the imagination, flaunting her chiseled core, curvy hips and toned booty. She finished the bedroom look with a black garment that hung around her elbows.

According to the post’s geotag, she was photographed in Los Angeles, California. In the caption, she shared some words of advice with fans, encouraging them to up their vegetable and fruit intake. She also promoted 1ST Phorm before tagging their Instagram handle.

The jaw-dropping image went live just two hours ago and has already received more than 8,000 likes from social media users. Additionally, more than 230 fans headed to the comments section to articulate their admiration for Jessica, her curvy form, her stunning looks, and her intimate apparel.

“You are body goals,” one Instagram user wrote, adding a single heart-eye emoji.

“Sinfully sexy sexy sexy, and devilishly beautiful,” a second fan added, filling their comment with several fire symbols.

“Wowwww, you leave me speechless,” a third admirer commented,

“I have one word for you: Sensational,” a fourth individual proclaimed.

The stunner has shared plenty of sizzling-hot looks on social media in the past. Just a few nights ago, she uploaded an image of herself in a plunging crop top and formfitting booty shorts while promoting 1ST Phorm once more.