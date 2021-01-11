Abby Dowse Flashes Enviable Buns In Scanty Lingerie & Thigh-High Stockings While Posing On The Stairs

Abby Dowse showcased her bodacious backside in a hot new addition to her Instagram page this week. The Aussie hottie took to her account just moments ago to steam up her page with the skin-baring snap that saw her going scantily-clad in yet another racy ensemble.

The model was seen sitting in the middle of a staircase in the sizzling January 11 update. She struck a provocative pose, stretching one of her lean legs out completely while bending the other up at the knee and angling her pert derriere toward the camera. She ran her fingers through her long, platinum locks and turned her head over her shoulder to gaze at the lens with a smoldering stare while pursing her plump lips in an alluring manner.

As for her look in the stairwell snap, Abby went full bombshell in a semi-sheer set of lingerie from Miss Empire that left very little to the imagination. She wore a lacy black babydoll top that fastened underneath her bust, drawing attention to her voluptuous chest and ample cleavage. It had triangle-shaped cups with a flirty eyelash lace hemline that exposed an eyeful of sideboob as she worked the camera. Fans could also get a glimpse of her taut stomach and abs in the eye-popping snap.

The blond beauty rocked a black thong as well that made for quite a sight itself. The undergarment was almost completely out of sight, leaving Abbys enviable buns and curvy hips well on display for her audience to admire. Its thin waistband was just barely visible underneath her slip top and sat high up on her midsection, helping to further accentuate her trim waist and slender frame.

To complete the risque ensemble, Abby added a pair of semi-sheer black thigh-high stockings that clung tightly to her lean legs and toned calves. She also wore patent leather heels and a single bangle bracelet to give the look a hint of bling.

The upload proved to be an instant hit, amassing over 7,500 likes after just 25 minutes of going live. Dozens hit up the comments section as well to compliment the social media star.

“Omg. Simply perfect,” one person wrote.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” praised another fan.

“You are amazing as always,” a third follower remarked.

“Love your body,” added a fourth admirer.

Abby is hardly shy about showing some skin on her social media page. Yesterday, the influencer sent temperatures soaring when she went braless underneath a slinky white robe. That look also fared extremely well, earning more than 53,000 likes and 991 comments to date.