Andreane Chamberland Goes Topless As She And Her Friends Put Sandy Buns On Display

Instagram model Andreane Chamberland has once again wowed her 557,000 followers with her latest scantily-clad update. The post, which went live on Sunday, January 10, showed the celebrity standing on a Mexican beach with a couple of her friends. All of them had been previously sitting in the sand and, with their backs to the camera, it meant that viewers got a glimpse of their sandy behinds as they enjoyed the sunshine.

Standing between fellow Instagram sensations Kim Kokonut and Mylene Lacroix, Andreane wore a white one-piece bathing suit that complimented her golden tan perfectly. However, the model had pulled down the shoestring straps of the outfit and was topless as she looked back over one shoulder. Using one hand, she then covered her chest but plenty of her ample sideboob was still on display as a result of this. As she posed, Andreane rested one toned arm on Kim’s shoulder.

To the left of Andreane, Kim wore a skimpy bikini in a nude shade that also flaunted plenty of her sideboob. She posed with her hands situated directly underneath her buns. On the other side, Mylene showed off her pert derriere in a white thong. She teamed this with a cropped T-shirt that hugged her flawless figure.

All three of the models had damp hair, indicating that they had recently taken a dip in the crystal clear waters show in the background. Several palm trees and some sun shelters could also be seen. However, for most of Andreane’s supporters, it was all about the foreground and the cheeky display by the models.

Andreane’s followers were quickly responded to the beachy snaps. After a day of posting, the set had gathered 18,300 likes and more than 360 comments from her adoring fanbase.

“Beautiful babes,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Oh wowww,” a fan declared.

“Three absolutely stunning ladies,” another user stated.

“Mötley Crüe [winking smiling emoji] Curvealicious,” a fourth person wrote, also adding several other emoji to the end of their statement.

Many of her followers decided to forgo words and used emoji in order to convey how they felt. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variants of the heart ones. However, considering the contents, the peach one also got a serious workout as well.

Andreane often teases her fans with tantalizing photos. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week she opted for a stunning pink lace lingerie set in order to impress her admirers. The semi-sheer bra and panties left little to the imagination as the celebrity flaunted her ample cleavage.