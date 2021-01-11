‘DWTS’ Star Sharna Burgess Shares Adorable Snapshot Showing Her Kissing ‘90210’ Beau Brian Austin Green

It seems that Dancing with the Stars pro Sharna Burgess is ready to go Instagram-official with her boyfriend Brian Austin Green. On Monday, the DWTS personality posted a sweet photo on her Instagram page showing her kissing her beau. Her 866,000 followers quickly flocked to the comments section to gush over the snapshot.

This seems to be the first time that Sharna has openly acknowledged her relationship with the Beverly Hills 90210 star. Not long before this post, she had answered fans’ questions during an Instagram live and chastised those who kept asking about her romance.

Now, however, it seems that the dancer is ready to go ahead and publicly gush over her new partner.

The photo that Sharna, 35, posted showed her cozying up to Brian, 47, while on a balcony overlooking the ocean. She had shared a number of snapshots showing her enjoying some time in Hawaii, and this seems to be from that same recent trip.

Sharna and Brian faced one another and she held a coffee mug in one hand. She had her blond tresses pulled back into a messy bun and wore a casual coverup that showcased her shapely thighs.

Brian had a hand wrapped around the side of Sharna’s neck and seemed to smile as he kissed her. He was shirtless during the smooch, which gave everybody a chance to see quite a few of his tattoos.

In just an hour, about 50,000 likes and 1,115 comments poured in from fans of the Dancing with the Stars personality. Several of her DWTS colleagues made it clear that they loved seeing this public acknowledgment of the romance.

“There they are LOVE you guys!!!!” Peta Murgatroyd noted while utilizing three heart emoji.

“Omg omg omg. I have no words,” Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy teased.

Former DWTS winner Nyle DiMarco teasingly added a comment, and former contestant Victoria Arlen did as well. Pro dancers Sasha Farber, Britt Stewart, and Gleb Savchenko quickly signaled their approval too.

“Brightening my feed with [heart emoji],” former contestant Ginger Zee wrote.

“Lucky girl!!! And him too! Good things DO come to those who wait!” another user noted.

Sharna did not tag Brian in her post, but most of her followers had no trouble figuring out who she was kissing. As of this writing, the 90210 actor hasn’t shared any photos on his Instagram page that include Sharna. However, he already talked a bit about the new relationship in a recent interview.

About a month ago, Sharna admitted that she was no longer single. However, she resisted telling anybody it was Brian she had started dating. She played pretty coy until this Monday revelation, but she’s apparently done hiding her affection for her new boyfriend.